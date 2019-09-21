TOWANDA — Despite the record differences coming in — Troy at 3-1 and Towanda at 0-4 — Trojan coach Jimmy Smith knew this was going to be a tough game.
And the Black Knights gave them all they could handle, even taking a 22-20 late in the third quarter.
But Troy showed their resolve, scoring back to back touchdowns on their next two possessions, then stopping Towanda on their final drive to gut out a 36-28 win in NTL football action Friday.
Smith had a lot of good things to say about Towanda after the game.
“They’re a team that came into the season inexperienced, not incapable,” he said. “I knew they could score a lot of points. They had some mis-matches with their quarterback, he’s good on his feet. I knew we were going to have some problems with that.”
Injuries were a theme for Troy throughout the night as they saw several players go down.
“There was a bit of chaos we had to overcome and I give our kids a lot of credit,” Smith remarked. “I give Towanda a lot of credit, they played a heck of football game and there’s no reason that football team shouldn’t win a lot of football games from here on out as I see it.’
It was Armed Forces Appreciation Night for the Black Knights and the Army certainly would have appreciated the ground game the two teams displayed.
Troy finished with 305 yards on 50 carries while Towanda finished with 191 yards off of 38 rushes.
Trojan Damien Landon led the way for both teams, rushing for 170 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries, including some key first down runs in the second half.
For Towanda Tanner Kunkle had three touchdowns on the ground, rushing for a total of 116 yards on 22 touches.
Troy took the opening kick-off and marched down the field to the Towanda 17-yard line, all on running plays, before getting off schedule and turning it over on downs.
On the ensuing Towanda drive they fumbled at their own 28-yard line, which was recovered by Troy’s Jack Imbt.
Troy finished off their next drive, going 25 yards on six plays to score off a Landon 1-yard punch. The 2-point conversion was no good but the Trojans led 6-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter.
It was a Landon heavy drive, taking four carries for 13 yards.
Towanda answered quickly as Haven Benjamin-Fee returned the kick-off to the Troy 37-yard line.
On the first play from scrimmage Kunkle ran 32-yards down to the 5-yard line. From there Mason Johnson took the hand-off around the end into the endzone.
The point after was no good but in just 27 seconds Towanda had knotted up the score.
Troy responded on their ensuing drive, but took to the air this time. On the fourth play from scrimmage Dom Ayers first hit Nick Williams for a 27-yard strike down to the Towanda 22-yard line.
Three plays later on third-and-12 Ayers found Gavin Cohick for a 24-yard touchdown. Landon punched in the 2-point conversion to put Troy up 14-6 with 10:29 left in the first half.
Kunkle struck again for Towanda as on the ensuing drive’s first play from scrimmage he ducked and weaved his way 59 yards to the Trojan 1-yard line.
Troy’s defense stiffened, though, for a 4th-and-goal. On the drive’s deciding play Kunkle found his way in, then hit Trent Kithcart for the 2-point conversion to level the score up at 14-all with 8:20 left in the second quarter.
The two teams would trade punts before Troy got their offense going again. On the second play of the scrimmage Ayers sprinted around the left side of his offense for 30 yards down to the Black Knight 18-yard line.
Landon had back to back runs of seven and 11-yards to find the endzone.
The 2-point conversion was no good but Troy would take the 20-14 lead into the half.
It turned into a defensive struggle to start the third quarter as the first two possessions led to punts.
On Towanda’s second possession of the half they got something going.
On third down Kunkle hit Johnson for a 19-yard strike, then three plays later Jyshaire Robinson ran 14-yards to the Troy 20-yard line.
The Trojans appeared to have them stopped there but a late hit call gave Towanda new life. On third-and-three Benjamin-Fee ran a sweep for a first down followed by Robinson running it down to the 1-yard line.
Kunkle punched it in to tie the game.
The Knights then took the lead as Kunkle found Benjamin-Fee in the endzone for the 2-point conversion with 1:16 left in the third quarter.
With their undefeated league standing on the line the Trojans needed a jolt to save their title hopes.
They got one on the ensuing drive as on the first play from scrimmage Landon rumbled 37 yards down to the Towanda 33-yard line.
After a 10-yard run two plays later to get a fresh set of downs Landon finished off the drive on second-and-4 with a 16-yard touchdown run.
He punched in the 2-point conversion to give Troy the lead back, 28-22, with 11:53 left in the game.
Towanda’s ensuing drive went backwards as Kunkle was sacked twice, forcing them to punt.
Troy wasted little time on their next drive beginning with a 14-yard Landon run.
After a facemask penalty on Towanda set Troy up at the Knight 23-yard line three runs — Landon for 7-yards, Caleb Binford for 7-yards and Landon for 9-yards — put them in the endzone again.
Landon punched in the 2-point conversion in to make it a 36-22 lead with 7:50 to play.
“They started to assert themselves,” Smith said about his team’s vaunted offensive line on their two final scoring drive.
They were pushing Towanda’s defensive linemen back, allowing their ball carries to get to the next level.
Towanda didn’t quit, though, as they put together a 64-yard, 9-play drive to keep their hopes alive.
Robinson led things off with a 27-yard run then Kunkle scampered 12 yards on fourth down for a new set of downs.
Two plays later Kunkle found Benjamin-Fee for a 23-yard gain down to the Troy 1-yard line.
Two plays after that Kunkle punched in his third 1-yard rushing touchdown of the day.
The 2-point conversion was no good but Towanda cut it to 36-28 with 3:09 left.
They needed a stop but at first it looked like Troy would run out the clock as Landon rumbled for 16 yards on the first play from scrimmage.
But the Knight defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs.
Starting on their own 33-yard line with 1:33 left to play Kunkle hit Kithcart for a 13-yard gain and a new set of downs.
Troy’s defense came up big on the next play, sacking Kunkle for a 2-yard loss. The Trojans then forced two Kunkle incompletions followed by another sack on fourth down to take the ball back and secure the win.
Kunkle finished 4-for-10 for 60 yards through the air with all of his completions coming in the second half.
Robinson added 67 yards on 13 touches on the ground while Benjamin-Fee had two catches for 27 yards.
For Troy Binford chipped in with 78 yards on 12 carries with Ayers rushing for 40 yards on seven carries.
He was 5-for-8 for 64 yards through the air, hitting four different receivers. Ridge Spencer had two catches for 11 yards.
While Smith could have done without the injuries, he liked that his team got pushed.
“When your resolve is tested and when you can come through that’s the makings of a good team,” he said. “We have to find a way to get healthy and we have to gain some depth because were awful thin.”
Both teams are on the road next week.
Troy (4-1) travels to CV (1-4) while Towanda (0-5) takes on Tunkhannock (3-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.