TROY — The Troy Trojans will get the rare opportunity to host the District IV Class AA semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. against the defending five-time state champion Southern Columbia Tigers.
Troy enters the game as the two-seed with a record of 9-2.
The Trojans are coming off a dominant win over Towanda in the first round of the playoffs by a score of 49-13.
Troy has, as it always does, leaned on its running game on offense, where they have amassed 2,733 yards and 35 touchdowns at a clip of 7.8 yards per carry this season.
Their top rusher has been Clayton Smith, who has 1,308 yards, 19 touchdowns, and averages over nine yards per attempt.
Quarterback Evan Woodward is the next top rusher with 572 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Charles Oldroyd (257), Jackson Taylor (135), Mason Smith (144), Kael Millard (219), and Mason Woodward (147) have all added over 100 yards as well.
The passing attack has been led by Evan Woodward, who has collected 376 of Troy’s total 421 passing yards while throwing five touchdown passes.
Their top pass catcher has been Justice Chimics, who has corralled eight balls for 173 yards and three touchdown passes.
Troy has scored 37 points per contest this season with eight games of scoring over 30 points and has only been held under 20 points one time.
Defensively, Troy has held their opponents to just under 13 points per game and has one shutout and four games of holding opponents to seven points or less.
The Trojans’ defense has leaned heavily on takeaways and special team plays this season and has accounted for 27 turnovers with five defensive touchdowns as well as six touchdowns on punt and kick returns.
Southern Columbia comes into the contest with an 8-3 record, and is coming off a 69-0 trouncing of Line Mountain in the first round of the playoffs.
Southern is scoring just over 38 points per game on offense while scoring more than 40 points on six occasions.
Their offense has been run-heavy as well, racking up 2,705 yards on the ground with 39 touchdowns and an average of 8.8 yards per attempt.
Their top rusher is Braeden Wisloski, who has 1,207 yards and 15 touchdowns but has four players with over 200 yards on the season.
Their passing game is led by Blake Wise, who has completed 48% of his passes for 621 yards, five touchdowns and has thrown seven interceptions.
On defense, Southern has allowed just 18 points per game but has allowed over 20 points five times this season.
The two teams share one common opponent in Loyalsock from this season, where they both lost.
Troy’s contest with Loyalsock came down to a failed two-point conversion attempt and the Trojans were just short of coming up with a win as they fell 36-35.
In Southern’s contest with Loyalsock, they lost 27-10, and Southern only mustered one touchdown in the game.
The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Alparon Park in Troy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.