Chimics returns kick

Troy’s Justice Chimics returns a kick during their win over Towanda in the first round of the District IV Class AA playoffs last Friday.

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

TROY — The Troy Trojans will get the rare opportunity to host the District IV Class AA semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. against the defending five-time state champion Southern Columbia Tigers.

Troy enters the game as the two-seed with a record of 9-2.