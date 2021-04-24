For the first time since 1997 the Troy Trojans hosted a varsity track and field meet on Friday afternoon.
“It felt great, it felt like, we’re finally home,” Troy coach Barry Morgan said.
The Trojans expected this meet a while ago, but with Covid last year’s season was lost, pushing the meet to this year.
“After missing all of last season, each day this year has been special to be able to have the team together and working and competing,” Morgan said.
The meet had spectators lining the meet enthusiastic for the Trojans first home meet.
“It was an amazing feeling to see that many people out tonight, from parents and friends, to administrators, teachers, and school board members,” Morgan said. “They were all out there to support these kids. At one time I stood in the middle of the infield just turning and looking at all of the people, lining the perimeter of the fence, thinking this is what we’ve been waiting for.”
For the Troy athletes it was special to finally get a home meet. Troy’s Owen Williams is a senior and he led off the opening event, the 3200 relay, for the Trojans.
“Going out there, I was thinking, this is the very first lap, on the very first track meet at Troy, I’m going to run it hard, just make it feel good. It felt great honestly. My legs were a little tired, but the mental and emotional feeling was just great.”
The meet was a double dual meet. The Sayre boys beat NEB 96-35 and the Sayre girls beat NEB 50-38.
The Troy girls beat NEB 106-26 and the boys won 117-31 over NEB.
Troy beat the Sayre girls 114-25 and the Troy boys beat Sayre 91-59.
The Troy girls team of Sydney Taylor, Lilly DePew, Natalie Williams and Ellie Richardson won the 3200 relay in 12:54 while for the boys Troy’s Jacob Hinman, Owen Williams, Seth Seymour and Brayden Sparling won in 9:53.9.
In the 100 hurdles Troy’s Elizabeth Geer won in 19.5, followed by teammate Neveah Tucker.
Troy’s Dustin Hagin won the 110 hurdles in 14.8, a time that would be the state standard if he does it at districts.
“An automatic state qualifying time is nothing to just relax about, it’s pretty cool I’ve been working at it for a long time,” Hagin said.
Sayre’s Bobby Benjamin and Logan Chapman finished second and third.
In the girls 100 meters Troy’s Anneliese Getola won in 13.0 followed by NEB’s Melanie Shumway and Grace Sherman of Troy.
“I am really excited that we had an opportunity to finally run here, it’s nice seeing parents I know, it’s more relaxing,” Getola said.
In the boys’ 100 Ridge Spencer of Troy won in 11.1 followed by Colin Loveland of Troy and Connor Young of Sayre.
In the girls’ 1600 meters Sayre’s Carrie Claypool won in 5:58.3 followed by Troy’s Sydney Taylor and Melanie Shumway of NEB.
Troy’s Owen Williams won the boys race in 5:21.8 followed by Sayre’s Nathan Rumano and NEB’s Joey Bevacqua.
Troy’s Rachele Ainey, Getola, Olivia Call and Sherman won the 400 relay in 55.9 and Wyatt Hodlofski, Isaias Watkins, Colin Loveland and Shammar Wolslagle won the boys race in 49.0.
In the girls’ 400 Bailey Johnson of Troy won in 1:11.8 followed by Molly Davison of Troy and for the boys Sayre’s Mason Hughey won in 56.1 followed by teammaet Tavone McClenny and Troy’s Watkins.
In the girls’ 300 hurdles Troy’s Sydney Taylor won in 56.9 followed by Geer.
“It’s really great and we are all really excited we can finally have a meet at home together,” Taylor said.
For the boys Dustin Hagin won in 44.1 followed by NEB’s Austin Kithcart and Benjamin.
In the girls’ 800 Shumway won in 2:41.8 followed by Claypool and Natalie Williams of Troy.
For the boys Williams won in 2:25, followed by Hinman and Sparling.
In the 200 for the girls Getola won in 28.4 followed by teammates Anna Lewis and Ainey.
For the boys Spencer won in 23.2 followed by Watkins and Mason Hughey of Sayre.
Claypool won the 3200 for the girls in 13:42.8 followed by Taylor and Depew.
Williams won the 3200 in 11:59.3 followed by teammate Brandon Schrader and Rumano.
Troy’s Hagin, Watkins, Spencer and Seymour won the 1600 relay and in the girls’ discus NEB’s Paige Howell won at 94-feet, 2-inches followed by Troy’s Hope Houseknecht and Emma Neuber of NEB.
For the shot Housknecht won at 26-feet, 2-inches followed by Neuber and Ellie Boyle of Sayre.
Troy’s Call won the long jump at 14-feet, 8-inches followed by Sherman and Ainey.
In the triple jump Geer won at 27-feet, 1 3/4-inches followed by Krall and in the high jump Manley won at 3-feet, 10-inches, followed by Krall.
In the pole vault Call won at 7-feet, 6-inches, followed by Johnson.
In the javelin NEB’s Howell won at 78-feet, followed by Houseknecht and Neuber.
For the boys in the discus Daniel Seeley of NEB won at 117-feet, 11-inches, followed by Zach Belles of Sayre and Cameron Baker of NEB.
In the shot Seeley won at 41-feet, 7-inches, followed by Belles and Baker.
Tavone McClenny of Sayre won the long jump at 19-feet, 11-inches, followed by Spencer and Loveland.
Loveland won the triple jump at 37-feet, 10 3/4-inches, followed by McClenny and Hodlofski.
Hagin won the high jump at 5-feet, 10-inches, followed by Young and Blake Shedden of Troy.
Bobby Benjamin of Sayre won the pole vault at 10-feet, 6-inches, followed by Seymour and Hinman.
Logan Chapman of Sayre won the javelin at 125-feet, 9-inches, followed by Hughey and Seeley.
GIRLS: Athens 82, Wyalusing 67
BOYS: Athens 85, Wyalusing 64
For the girls in the triple jump Athens’ Mya Thompson won at 30-feet, 2 1/2-inches, followed by the Rams’ Emilee Otis and Athens’ Cassy Friend.
Olivia Haley of Wyalusing won the 100 in 13.57 followed by Athens’ Hannah Walker and Abbie Panek.
Haley won the 200 in 28.27 followed by Walker and Friend and in the 400 Thompson won in 1:05.72, followed by Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin and Abby Prickitt.
Emma Bronson of Athens won the 800 in 2:35.93 followed by Wyalusing’s Catherine Brown and Sierra Allen and Bronson won the 1600 in 5:51.01 followed by Allen and Kayla Beebe of Wyalusing.
Bronson won the 3200 in 13:03.45 followed by Carina Beebe and Allen and Emily Henderson of Athens won the 100 hurdles in 19.59 followed by teammate Shelby Morris and Wyalusing’s Anna Kipp.
Walker won the 300 hurdles in 56.83 followed by Henderson and in the 400 relay Henderson, Thompson, Friend and Walker won in 1:24.22.
Wyalusing’s Brown, Kerin, Haley and Mia Wilcox won the 1600 relay in 5:03.21 and Allen, Kayla Beebe, Carina Beebe and Brown won the 3200 relay in 13:07.59.
Daphne Knapp of Wyalusing won the high jump at 4-feet, 3-inches, followed by teammate Meghan Wood and Morris.
Marie Scarborough of Wyalusing won the pole vault at 7-feet, followed by teammate Hayley Anaya and Athens’ Emily King.
Thompson won the long jump at 15-feet, 2 1/2-inches, followed by Friend and Panek and Marissa Johnson of Wyalusing won the shot at 26-feet, followed by Athens’ Emma Pernaselli and Olivia Bartlow.
Bartlow won the discus at 88-feet, 2-inches, followed by Pernaselli and Brooklyn Milne of Wyalusing.
Johnson won the javelin at 71-feet, 11-inches, followed by Pernaselli and Milne.
In the boys’ triple jump Oswald won at 38-feet, 7-inches, followed by the Rams’ Ethan Lewis and Athens’ Brendan Jones.
Kashawn Cameron of Wyalusing won the 100 in 11.9 followed by Athens’ Jaden Wright and Ryan Lasusa.
Wright won the 200 in 24.70 followed by Lasusa and Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold.
Lasusa won the 400 in 55.55 followed by teammates Kyle Anthony and Justin Lynch. Justin Hiduk of Wyalusing won the 800 in 2:09.25 followed by Anthony and Lynch.
Hiduk won the 1600 in 4:51.36 followed by Athens’ Connor Dahl and Matt Gorsline and Gorsline won the 3200 in 11:00.21 followed by Athens’ Izaak Hobday and Dahl.
Darevin Curlee won the 110 hurdles for the Rams in 19.07 followed by Wyalusing’s Colbrin Nolan and Athens’ Carter Jones.
Curlee won the 300 hurdles in 46.27 followed by Athens’ Levi Kuhns and Nolan.
Wyalusing’s Arnold, oswald, Anthony Rohan and Cameron won the 400 relay in 46.84 and Athens’ Lynch, Anthony, Dahl and Lasusa won the 1600 relay in 3:48.59, and Lynch, Ethan Denlinger, Sander Bertsch and Dahl won the 3200 relay in 9:42.56.
Grayden Cobb of Wyalusing won the high jump at 5-feet, 8-inches, followed by Oswald and Ethan Lewis of Wyalusing and Kuhns won the pole vault at 7-feet, 6-inches, followed by Denlinger.
Cameron won the long jump at 19-feet, 9 1/2-inches, followed by Brendan Jones and Cobb and Asher Ellis of Athens won the shot at 45-feet, 3 1/4-inches, followed by Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman and Athens’ Ian Wright.
Ellis won the discus at 140-feet, 7-inches, followed by teammates Lucas Aquilio and Zach Stafursky and Ellis won the javelin at 151-feet, 7-inches, followed by Wyalusing’s Abram Bennett and Athens’ Ian Wright.
GIRLS: Wellsboro 86, Canton 58
BOYS: Wellsboro 80, Canton 63
Wellsboro’s girls won the 3200 relay in 12:38.4 and the Wellsboro boys won in 9:48.4.
In the 100 hurdles Kathryn Burnett of Wellsboro won in 19.8 followed by teammates Hannalee Cleveland and Ella Posada.
Sam Rudy of Wellsboro won the 110 hurdles in 17.6 followed by Kyle Mosher.
Hannah Morey of Wellsboro won the girls’ 100 in 13.9 followed by Canton’s Megan Eagleberger and Laci Niemczyk.
Jack Poirier of Wellsboro won the 100 in 11.4 followed by teammate Joe Grab and Connor Foust of Canton.
Camille McRoberts of Canton won the 1600 in 5:58.3 followed by teammate Kali Wesneski and Emma Davis of Wellsboro.
Owen Richardson of Wellsboro won the boys race in 5:16.9 followed by Canton’s Dylan Smith and Hunter Hoffman.
Wellsboro’s girls won the 400 relay in 58.6 and in the girls 400 Niemczyk won in 1:08.1 followed by Wellsboro’s Emily Richardson and Alexis Banik.
Isaiah Niemczyk of Canton won the boys’ 400 in 55.8 followed by Foust and Will Gowin of Canton.
Courtney Weiskopff of Canton won the girls’ 300 hurdles in 56.8 followed by Burnett and Posada and Rudy won for the boys in 47.7 followed by Canton’s Mason Shultz and Smith.
McRoberts won the 800 in 2:39 followed by Wesneski and Aislinn Hoose of Wellsboro and for the boys Richardson won in 2:18 followed by Canton’s Hunter Ostrander and Michael Skipper.
Laci Niemczyk won the girls’ 200 in 30.0 followed by Hannah Morey and Katherine DeCamp of Wellsboro.
Poirier won the 200 for the boys in 24.3 followed by Isaiah Niemczyk and Foust.
McRoberts won the 3200 in 14:33.6 and for the boys Gabe Guignard of Wellsboro won in 12:57.3 followed by Canton’s Hunter Huffman.
Canton won the girls’ 1600 relay in 4:52.1 and the boys won in 3:56.4.
Kiyah Boyce of Wellsboro won the discus at 68-feet, 3-inches, followed by teammate Emma Coolidge and Brittany Mosher of Canton.
Reagan Kelley of Canton won the shot at 30-feet, 1 1/2-inches, followed by Boyce and Grace Harlan of Wellsboro.
Madelyn Rudy of Wellsboro won the long jump at 13-feet, 1 1/4-inches, followed by Richardson and Weiskopff.
Alina Pietrzyk of Wellsboro won the triple jump at 26-feet, 11 1/4-inches, followed by teammate Olivia Chilson and Rudy.
Sarah Abadi of Wellsboro won the high jump at 4-feet, 8-inches, followed by Chilson.
Theresa Beers of Canton won the pole vault at 6-feet, followed by Hannah Nuss of Wellsboro.
Coolidge of Wellsboro won the javelin at 92-feet, 11-inches, followed by Pietrzyk and Lauren Gleckner of Canton.
Canton’s Caiden Williams of Canton won the discus at 102-feet, 6-inches followed by Wellsboro’s Wyatt Gastrock and Justice Harlan.
Williams won the shot at 40-feet, 1-inch, followed by Harlan and William Colton of Canton and Poirier won the long jump at 18-feet, 9 1/4-inches, followed by Isaiah Niemczyk and Tom Aden of Wellsboro.
Williams won the triple jump at 37-feet, 11 1/4-inches, followed by Samuel Rudy and Ostrander and Williams won the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches, followed by Harlan and Aden.
Anthony romania of Wellsboro won the pole vault at 9-feet, 6-inches, followed by Ostrander and Spencer Wetzel of Wellsboro and Gastrock won the javelin at 117-feet, 11-inches, followed by Harlan and Curtis Lammy of Canton.
GIRLS: Williamson 93, NP-Mansfield 54
BOYS: Williamson 96, NP-Mansfield 52
Williamson’s Scout Abel, Kyra Daley, Chelsea Hungerford and Charly Slusser won the 400 relay in 56.3 and in the 1600 relay Daley, Kirsten Crain, Evelyn Louca and Hungerford won in 4:54.
NP-Mansfield won the 3200 relay in 13:46.2.
Slusser won the 100 in 13.6, followed by Abel and Crain and Abel won the 200 followed by Sidney Landis of Shaniya Sparrow of NPM.
Daley won the 400 in 1:08.2 followed by NP-Mansfield’s Sophia Domenech and Landis.
Ella Farrer won the 800 for NPM in 2:55 followed by Addison Farrer and Grace Farrer and Addison Farrer won the 1600 in 6:24.1 followed by Grace Farrer and Hailey Warner of Williamson.
Madalyn Farrer won the 3200 in 14:53.1 followed by Warner and Hungerford won the 100 hurdles in 19.1 followed by Crain and Louca.
Hungerford won the 300 hurdles in 57.7 followed by Louca and Elia Swingle of NPM and Addie Schmitt of Williamson won the discus at 69-feet, 10-inches, followed by teammate Kaylee Sargent and Tierney Patterson of NPM.
Patterson won the shot at 26-feet, 9-inches, followed by Schmitt and Paige Hepfer of Williamson and Slusser won the long jump at 15-feet, 4-inches, followed by Darby Stetter of NPM and Ryann Slusser of Williamson.
Stetter won the triple jump at 26-feet, 9 1/2-inches, followed by Williamson’s Kara Watterson and Charly Slusser won the high jump at 4-feet, 6-inches, followed by Daley and Stetter.
Ryann Slusser of Williamson won the pole vault at 7-feet, followed by Louca and Schmitt won the javelin at 77-feet, 4-inches, followed by Patterson and Abel.
NP-Mansfield’s boys won the 400 relay in 51.6 and Elliott Good, Duncan Kerr, Jacob Schmitt and Michael Lewis of Williamson won the 1600 relay in 3:57.7, while NPM won the 3200 relay in 10:46.4.
Mason Kelsey of Williamson won the 100 in 12.4 followed by teammate Stephen Gohr and Jackson Brion of NPM.
Kelsey won the 200 in 26.1 followed by Daniel Lawrence and Isaac Tice of NPM.
Caiden Alexander of NPM won the 400 in 57.3 followed by Williamson’s Elias Kaufman and Lewis and Noah Shedden of NPM won the 800 in 2:14.9 followed by Williamson’s Nathaniel Welch and Kristian Mizdail.
Owen Cummings of Williamson won the 1600 in 4:50.3 followed by Shedden and Nathaniel Welch of Williamson.
Cummings won the 300 in 11:01.0 followed by Welch and Joel Hultz of Williamson.
Kerr won the 110 hurdles in 20.1 followed by Sam Ruth of NPM and Kerr won the 300 hurdles in 46.2 followed by Jacob Schmitt.
Everett Dominick of Williamson won the discus at 100-feet, 10-inches, followed by Daniel Bates and Gaven Sexauer of NPM and Brody Burleigh of NPM won the shot at 35-feet, 10 1/2-inches, followed by Bates and Sexauer.
Seth Neal of Wililamson won the long jump at 17-feet, 11-inches, followed by Kelsey and Brion.
Schmitt won the triple jump at 33-feet, 1-inch, followed by Kerr and Lewis.
Neal won the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches, followed by Elias Kaufman of Williamson and Alexander and Good won the pole vault at 8-feet, 6-inches, followed by teammates Gavin Cloos and Thomas Baker.
Burleigh won the javelin at 132-feet, 8-inches, followed by Kelsey and Sexauer.
