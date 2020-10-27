The Troy junior high volleyball team topped Towanda on Monday in two sets to wrap up an unbeaten season.
”Our girls had to overcome quite a few obstacles this season due to the pandemic,” Troy coach Chrissi Stanton said. “We were not able to get in a pre-season camp and our season was cut a little short. Our girls made the best of what they were given and fought until the end. I am a first time coach and this was not the easiest sport to jump in to. I want to thank everyone who helped me with practices and games! Thank the parents for being patient and flexible. And thank the girls for their hard work and dedication. When all of these elements come together, you can never lose. I am so very proud of these girls and their accomplishment this year.”
