Members of the Troy Junior Sportsmen recently competed in the NRA’s Eastern Regional Youth Hunter Education Challenge. The event was held July 10th through the 13th at the Chemung Rod and Gun Club in Chemung, NY. Competitors from states east of the Mississippi traveled to Chemung to participate in 8 events: Rifle, Shotgun, Muzzleloader, Archery, Wildlife Identification, Hunter Safety Trail, Orienteering and a Hunter Responsibility Exam.
Members of TJS won numerous individual medals and team awards in all of the events. Junior Jesse Rowe and Senior Dylan Krise took home top individual honors by having the highest combined scores in all eight events. Junior Hunter Kulago medaled as well by finishing third overall. The Junior Gunslingers and Senior Sling Shots teams also brought home top team honors.
The junior Gunslinger team placed in 7 out of the 8 events. The team consisted of Jesse
Rowe (1), Hunter Kulago (3), Scott Root (9), Dustin Krise (10) and Dutch Abma (18).
The senior Sling Shots team placed in all 8 of the events. The team consisted of Dylan
Krise (1), Brianna Rathbun (4), Kolan Kennedy (7), Kevin Wilcox (8) and Ethan Wilcox
(11).
The senior team named the Lead Heads placed in 3 of the 8 events. Team members
were Gary Stiffler, Canyin Harwick, Caitlyn Hoffmann, CJ Stanton and Kyle Griffin.
BACKGROUND: The Troy Junior Sportsmen is a 501c3 not for profit organization based at the Troy Rod Gun Club, one of the oldest gun clubs in the nation. Participants and coaches are from the Twin Tiers of Pennsylvania and New York. This year the Troy, Canton, Mansfield, Athens, and Towanda School Districts were represented as well as several homeschooled youth. Competitors, Coaches and Instructors have been working since April 1st toward participation in the Eastern Regional Competition.
Any Additional Information on the Troy Junior Sportsmen is available from President Tim Wilcox at 570-867-1677 or Darin Rathbun at 570-637-1894.
Overall results for the event are following:
Junior Teams
Top Overall Team – TJS Gunslingers (placed in 7 out of 8 events)
Jesse Rowe (1), Hunter Kulago (3), Scott Root (9), Dustin Krise (10) and
Dutch Abma (18)
- 1st Place – Wildlife ID, Hunter Safety Trail, Orienteering and Hunter
Responsibility Test
- 2nd Place – Archery, Muzzleloader and 22 Rifle
Junior Individuals
Jesse Rowe – Top Overall Junior
- 1st Place – Wildlife ID (Perfect Score) and Hunter Safety Trail
- 2nd Place – 22 Rifle
Hunter Kulago – 3rd Place Overall
- 1st Place – Orienteering
- 2nd Place – Muzzleloader
- 3rd Place – Hunter Responsibility Test
Scott Root
- 3rd Place – Muzzleloader
Senior Teams
Top Overall Team – TJS Sling Shots (placed in all 8 events)
Dylan Krise (1), Brianna Rathbun (4), Kolan Kennedy (7), Kevin Wilcox (8)
and Ethan Wilcox (11)
- 1st Place –Muzzleloader, Hunter Safety Trail, Orienteering and Hunter
Responsibility Test
- 2nd Place – Wildlife, Shotgun and 22 Rifle
- 3rd Place – Archery
TJS Lead Heads
Gary Stiffler (14), Canyin Harwick (15), Caitlyn Hoffmann (18), CJ Stanton
(28) and Kyle Griffin (29)
- 3rd Place — Hunter Safety Trail, Orienteering and Hunter Responsibility Test
Senior Individuals
Dylan Krise – Top Overall Senior
- 1st Place – Muzzleloader and Hunter Safety Trail
- 2nd Place – Hunter Responsibility Test
Brianna Rathbun – Top Female
- 2nd Place – Orienteering
Kolan Kennedy
- 2nd Place – Hunter Safety Trail
- 3rd Place – 22 Rifle
Ethan Wilcox
- 3rd Place – Hunter Safety Trail
Gary Stiffler
- 3rd Place – Hunter Responsibility Test
Canyin Harwick
- 2nd Place – 22 Rifle
Coaches
Kevin Abma – Top Junior Coach
Jarrod Rathbun – Top Senior Coach
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.