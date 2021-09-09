TROY— The Troy girls soccer team shut out Wyalusing in a hard fought 1-0 victory on a rainy Wednesday afternoon in Troy.
Troy’s Morgan May scored the game-winning goal in the 24th minute of the second half. Troy caught Wyalusing on a counter-attack and May slid the ball past Wyalusing goalie Pearl O’Connor who got stuck too far off net.
However, O’Connor was a brick wall in net saving several chances that easily could have been goals. O’Connor had an astonishing 29 saves that kept her team in the game until the final whistle.
Both Wyalusing head coach Gary Haley and Troy head coach Wayne Pratt were impressed by O’Connor’s efforts in net.
“She has been our starting goalie for a while and she is really stepping up this year,” Haley said. “She made some outstanding plays today and really kept us in the game. She is nice to have back there because we have confidence in her.”
Pratt had similar praise for O’Connor.
“Our constant pressure on their goalie was the difference,” Pratt said. “To get a goal past Pearl is quite an accomplishment and she had some awesome saves today so I can see why she is, if not the be best, one of the best goalies in the NTL,”
Overall the game was very defensive. Both teams kept rather rigid shapes restricting any creative freedom in the game. Troy forced 29 saves, yet most were harmless shots from distance or shots under immense pressure.
“It was a great game. The weather played a big factor and the wet field neutralized our speed a little bit but hats off to Wyalusing,” Pratt said. “They played an outright great defensive game and are a great team.”
Troy takes pride in its defense, only limiting Wyalusing to one shot on target. The key is a high press that forced the Lady Rams defenders to clear the ball rather than play out and possess.
“On defense it is run, run, run,” Pratt said. “These girls have been together for several years and we nickname them the braincells because they work together as one brain and there is no way to replace that.”
Haley spoke about how his team needs to do a better job in controlling the midfield which in turn creates more opportunities for the attackers. Wyalusing instead, was forced to kick long balls with the hope of a lucky break, but the experienced Troy defense would not succumb even given the harsh weather conditions.
Wyalusing returns to the field Friday on the road against Elk Lake at 4 p.m. Troy looks to keep the winning ways going Saturday at 10 a.m. hosting Williamson.
