WYSOX — The Troy and Towanda Legion Baseball teams duked it out on Wednesday, with Troy winning 7-4.
Zachary Woolf gave Troy a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with an RBI single to score Shane Austin.
Austin scored again in the third after drawing a walk and crossing home on an RBI double by Gabriel Kaufman.
Troy racked up four straight singles in the fifth inning, resulting in two more runs to make the score 4-0.
With one down in the sixth, Joe Frye hit an RBI double to add on two more runs, and Austin followed with an RBI single for his third hit of the game to give Troy the 7-0 lead.
Towanda finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Chase Parker singled, Octavius Chacona walked and Alex Bowman hit another single, and all three eventually scored to cut the deficit to three runs.
Dawson Butts and Giovanni Assante Di Cupillo also singled in the inning.
Chacona singled in the bottom of the seventh and scored on an RBI double by Bowman to make the score 7-4, but a strikeout ended the inning, and the game.
