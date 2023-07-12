ATHENS — Knotted up at four in the final inning, the outcome between Athens and Troy was very much still up in the air.
Or it was, until Oakley Roberts connected with a pitch and sent the ball deep. As it floated just beyond the fence, Troy’s dugout erupted in celebration, as they had survived to play another day.
Troy Majors Little League stayed alive Tuesday night, using a two-run walk-off home run via Roberts to outlast Athens Majors 6-4 at Athens.
“Just told the boys that inning when they went up to bat, do what they know they can do,” Troy coach Ryan Fish said. “We’ve done it all season, we’ve practiced it all the time. Forget about what the score is, go up and do what you know you can do, and we did it.”
Athens opened the game by taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, with Shea Davidson and Ryan Hicks coming around to score. Troy, the home team in the contest despite playing the game in Athens, rattled off three runs in their first chances at the plate, pulling ahead 3-2 headed into the second. Brody Ayres, Hunter Watson and Blaine Fish all crossed home, as Troy wasted no time getting back into the drivers’ seat.
From there, Athens would rally to tie the game at three; Evan Westerfield reached home after getting on base with a double.
The game went scoreless from there until both sides chalked up another run in the fifth, bringing the 4-4 tie into the final inning of play.
Athens failed to produce any offense in the top half of the sixth, setting up Troy to leave with the win. Watson was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, putting a runner on with no outs.
The clean slate wouldn’t last long.
Athens managed two quick outs — a flyout and strikeout — leaving Roberts as Troy’s last chance to end the game without needing extra innings.
Roberts waited for the pitch he wanted, and with a good swing, drove it comfortably beyond the fence, circling the bases and being swarmed by his teammates upon reaching home plate.
“I told these boys at the beginning of the season, they’re gonna have to work hard,” coach Fish said. “It’s gonna be a long road and we have to play a lot of baseball. And they’re ready for it, here it is. I told them we got to win seven games to get it done. We need one more.”
“It was a good ball game, we didn’t make mistakes and they beat us with a good shot,” Athens coach Shane Saxon added.
Playing in a double-elimination format tournament, Tuesday’s defeat was Athens’ first, prompting a rematch between these two, set for Thursday. Game time and location are still to be determined.
