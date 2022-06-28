TROY — The Troy Minors All-Stars hung tough early, but ultimately fell 10-5 to Southern Tioga in District 15 bracket play on Monday evening.
Southern Tioga, playing as the home team, took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Troy tied it up in the second on a two-RBI single by Gavin Trick.
However, Southern Tioga quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the inning.
A two-RBI single and two RBI groundouts made it 6-2 in the second, and Southern Tioga added two more in the third.
Troy mounted a comeback effort in the top of the fourth.
Creedence Heasley roped a two-RBI double to cut the lead in half, and later scored on a passed ball to make it 8-5.
Southern Tioga added another run in the bottom of the fourth, and one more in the fifth to make it 10-5.
Troy tallied seven hits in the game from Grayson Leffler, Blaine Fish, Wyatt Judson, Parker Wright, Trenton Vogel, Trick and Heasley.
The loss knocks Troy out of the District 15 tournament.
