CANTON — Troy picked up their first win of the season as they defeated North Penn-Liberty 48-29 in the opening game of the Canton Christmas Tournament Friday.
The Trojans jumped out to a 19-2 first quarter lead with NPL cutting it to 25-13 at the half. They rallied again in the third quarter, making it 31-23 Troy going into the fourth.
Troy, though, pulled away in the fourth, out scoring the Lady Mounties 17-5.
Hannah Zimmerman had 15 points to lead Troy while Macy Vroman had a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards to go with four steals.
Sydney Taylor had eight points, nine boards, three assists and five steals as Rachel Kingsley had eight points and 11 rebounds.
MaKenna Matthews added three points with Madison Vargas scoring two.
Eva Rice led NPL with 21 points, including all 10 of her team’s third quarter points, while Alexis Crowle and Jaclyn Nelson both netted four.
Troy takes on Canton in the title game at 7:30 p.m. while NPL faces off with Galeton at 6 p.m. in the consolation.
Canton 39, Galeton 29
The Warriors jumped out to an 18-9 first quarter lead in their opening round win Friday.
The Tigers rallied some in the second, cutting it to 26-20 at the half.
Canton then put on the clamps, holding Galeton to nine second half points to pull away.
Elle Binford had 25 points and eight steals to lead Canton while Aislyn Williams netted seven points and grabbed five boards.
Courtney Weiskopff had three points and five boards, Molly Ward had two points, 11 rebounds and four steals and Reagan Kelley had two points and eight rebounds.
Raeann Roupp chipped in with four boards.
Jessie Evans had 11 points to lead Galeton with Alli Macensky adding seven points, 14 boards and four blocks.
Cara Parsell had six points, six rebounds and three assists as Lauren Sauley added five points with 12 rebounds and three steals.
Canton will face Troy in the final at 7:30 p.m. today while Galeton faces NPL at 6 p.m.
SELINSGROVE TOURNAMENT
Sullivan County 40, Mifflinburg 38
The Griffins rallied from an early 12-6 deficit to beat the Wildcats in the opening round of the Selinsgrove Tournament.
Thanks to eight points from Jessica King, Sullivan tied it at 19-all at the half.
Mifflinburg retook the lead in the third, 28-26, but in the fourth the Griffins scored a game high 14 points to pull ahead for the win.
They hit five free throws while Kassidy Beinlich led the team with five points, including a 3-pointer.
King finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 boards, plus five blocks, to lead Sullivan while Beinlich had nine points and three steals.
Sophia Springman added eight points and seven boards, Sammy Albright netted five, Stella Harney chipped in with four points and Ellie Springman rounded out the scoring with one.
They play in the title game tonight.
LADY TIGER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
North Penn-Mansfield 54, Northern Potter 27
JoAnne McNamara had 23 points and seven assists to lead NPM into the title game Friday.
Jaime Palmer added 12 points, three assists and three steals while Shaelyn Berguson netted six points.
Elizabeth Welch had four points, five steals and four boards, Hannah Bowens netted three points with Elizabeth Kahl had one points.
Emma Palmer finished with three boards.
MONTGOMERY TOURNAMENT
Milton 44, Wyalusing 27
Daphne Fassett had nine points and four boards as the Lady Rams fell in the opener of the 2nd Annual Dionna Satteson Tournament.
Laci Norton and Olivia Leichliter each had five points with Catherine Brown netting three. Olivia Spencer and Madison Putnam had two points a piece while Hailey Jayne chipped in with one point and three assists.
Imogen Herbert added five rebounds in the contest.
Taylor Snyder had 10 points to lead the Black Panthers.
Wyalusing will be in the consolation game at noon today.
