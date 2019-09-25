LAPORTE — Wyalusing went 1-2-5 but the Troy girls’ packed it in after that to stay unbeaten in NTL girls’ cross-country action Tuesday.
Troy’s seventh and eighth runners were able to get ahead of Wyalusing’s fourth and fifth to eek out a 28-31 win. They also beat Sullivan 16-47 while Wyalusing won 17-38.
Wyalusing’s Carina Beebe (22:53) won the race with teammate Catherine Brown (23:28) taking second. She had run third or fourth most of the race but moved up past Troy’s Mya Thuotte (23:36) and McKenzi Bellinger (23:41) late to allow Wyalusing to go 1-2.
Ram freshman Kayla Beebe (23:55) took the fifth spot but five of the next six spots were fill with Troy runners.
Trojans’ Abby Lewis (24:02) and Sydney Taylor (24:13) were sixth and seventh as Sullivan’s Sophia Springman (24:23) came in eighth.
Troy took the next three spots with Halie Buck (24:46), Julia Colton (24:53) and Rachel Kingsley (25:32).
Wyalusing’s Madison Patton (26:02) and Sierra Allen (26:03) were 12th and 13th as Troy’s Madisyn Baxter (26:17) came in 14th.
Sullivan’s Olivia Harney (26:19) rounded out the top 15.
On the boys’ side Wyalusing took five of the top six spots to beat Troy 16-43 and Sullivan County 15-44 and remain undefeated on the year. Troy edges the home standing Griffins 25-31.
Alex Patton (18:34), Zion Laudermilch (18:34) and Kemuel Laudermilch (18:34) crossed together for the Rams as teammate Logan Newton (19:45) took fourth.
Troy’s Aaron Manley (19:55) rounded out the top five with Wyalusing’s Justin Hiduk (20:25) sixth. Troy’s Seth Seymour (20:35) came in seventh with Sullivan’s Ethan Walker (21:16), Chris Walsh (21:37) and Herm Harney (21:45) rounding out the top 10.
Troy’s Tanner Hodge (21:51) was 11th followed by Wyalusing’s Clayton Petlock (21:53) and Travis Bahl (22:10).
Troy’s Robert Rogers (22:40) was 14th and Wyalusing’s Brody Fuhrey (23:31) came in 15th.
In junior high boys’ action Troy edged Sullivan 26-30 and beat Wyalusing 19-39. Sullivan defeated the Rams 21-39.
Sullivan’s Tyler Immel (10:51) won the race followed by Troy’s Colin Loveland (11:00), Lance Heasley (11:00) and Jacob Hinman (11:20). Sullivan’s Colton Wade (11:48) rounded out the top five.
Troy swept the girls as well, beating Sullivan 26-31 and Wyalusing 19-37. Sullivan topped the Rams 22-39.
Troy went 1-2 with Alyssa Parks (11:38) and Lillian DePew (12:07). Wyalusing’s Kasey Kerin (13:02), Sullivan’s Sam Norton (13:05) and Troy’s Natalie Williams (13:38) rounded out the top five.
GIRLS: Towanda 19, Athens 42
BOYS: Athens 20, Towanda 42
The Lady Knights took five of the top six spots as they earned an NTL girls’ cross-country win Tuesday.
Erica Locke (22:09) won the race while Athens’ Emma Bronson (22:32) came in second.
The next four spots were Towanda: Jordyn Radney (24:40), Eliza Fowler (24:45), Amy Morse (25:13) and Madison Nonemacher (25:15).
Athens’ Elizabeth Carey (27:43) was seventh while rounding out the top 10 were Towanda’s Jillian Packard (27:57), Macaria Benjamin (29:05) and Veronica Labor (29:12).
In the junior high race Athens went 1-2-3 with Sara Bronson (11:53), Cailyn Conklin (12:22) and Janae Harkins (12:36) as Marisa Wise (12:43) was the top Knight.
On the boys’ side Athens went 1-2 with T.J. Toscano (18:14) and Kyle Anthony (18:41) to pick up the NTL win.
Towanda’s Kaigan Stroop (18:56) came in third followed by Wildcat Matthew Gorsline (19:04) with Knight Eric Lauber (19:23) rounding out the top five.
Athens took the next three spots with Connor Dahl (19:43), Brendan Jones (20:23.15) and Nate Prickitt (20:23.91).
Towanda’s Jaden Wise (21:03) was ninth and Athens’ Justin Lynch (21:17) came in 10th.
Athens won the junior high race 21-39 with Towanda’s Jack Tavani (11:29) winning. Athens’ Carter Lewis (11:37) and Connor Moshier (12:15) were second and third.
GIRLS: Canton 16, NEB 46; NEB 15, Sayre 50; Canton 15, Sayre 50
BOYS: NEB 19, Canton 40; NEB 15, Sayre 50; Canton 15, Sayre 50
Sayre’s Kayla Hughey (22:36) won the girls’ race but the Warriors took the next four spots to pick up the NTL win.
Sara Saar (23:44) led the way in second followed by Ellie Binford (24:25), Madisyn Neal (24:41) and Josie Kelly (24:47).
NEB’s Lauryn Jones (25:14) took sixth followed by Canton’s Rachel Rentzel (25:39). Rounding out the top 10 were Sayre’s Lucy Coller (25:43), Canton’s Kali Wesneski (26:17) and NEB’s Rylee McKean (27:11).
Canton’s Marissa Hess (27:38) and Alexia Zeigler (28:02) were 11th and 12th followed by Sayre’s Corey Ault (30:37) in 13th. NEB’s Starla Miller (30:4) and Meg Russell (34:13) rounded out the top 15.
NEB went 1-2 in the girls’ race with Melanie Shumway (10:16.87) and Gracelyn Laudermilch (10:17.79).
The Panthers went 1-2-3 in the boys’ race, led by Dylan Brown (19:17). Luke Tice (19:23) was second followed by Kyle Davenport (19:32).
Canton’s Michael Skipper (19:52) and Cayden Moon (20:15) rounded out the top five.
NEB’s Jehiel Dewing (20:24) and Jack Shumway (20:31) were sixth and seventh with Canton’s Isaac Landis (21:01) taking eighth. Panthers Ethan Mosier (21:24) and Joey Bevacqua (21:55) rounded out the top 10.
NEB’s Richard Palmer (22:29) was 11th as Canton’s Will Gowin (22:45) came in 12th. Finishing out the top 15 were Sayre’s Logan Goudreau (22:52) and Nathan Romano (22:56) and NEB’s Hayden Mosier (23:41).
NEB’s Norman Strauss (9:54.98) won the junior high boys’ race with Canton’s Brock Rentzel (10:01.39) second and fellow Panther Ryan Jones (10:10.73) third.
GIRLS: Wellsboro 23, NPM 32; CV 27, NPM 28; Wellsboro 27, CV 28
BOYS: NPM 25, CV 30; NPM 22, Wellsboro 33; CV 20, Wellsboro 35
It was a close one team wise in the all Tioga County match-up in NTL action Tuesday.
CV’s Jules Jones (19:38) won the girls’ race with Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage (21:29) and NPM’s Emma Harris (22:09) rounding out the top three.
CV’s Lilli Hepfer (22:35) was fourth with Wellsboro’s Julia DeCamp (22:53) fifth.
In sixth was Wellsboro’s Kylie Butler (22:54) as NPM’s Ella Farrer (23:10) took seventh. CV’s Ali Bieser (23:29) was eighth, Wellsboro’s Aislinn Hoose (23:51) came in ninth and NPM’s Sara Richards (24:28) finished 10th.
Tiger Breanna Wilson (24:50) came in 11th followed by CV’s Ryann Slusser (26:44), Wellsboro’s Alexis Banik (26:48), NPM’s Matthea Mitchell (27:17) and CV’s Alicia Eloerchinger (27:46) rounded out the top 15.
In junior high action NPM defeated Wellsboro 20-35 as both teams swept CV 15-50.
NPM’s Addison Farrer (10:41) won the girls’ race with CV’s McKenna Cary (11:42) second and NPM’s Maddy Farrer (11:49) third.
NPM’s Sam Shedden (16:58) and Noah Shedden (17:17) went 1-2 in the boys’ race. CV’s Seth Neal (17:23) and Chris Harris (17:57) were third and fourth with Wellsboro’s Austin Richards (18:03) rounding out the top five.
NPM’s Seth Nelson (18:44) took sixth followed by CV’s Glenn Barnes (19:33) with Wellsboro’s Aidan Fletcher (19:40) coming in eighth.
NPM’s Morgan Rutledge (19:43) was ninth and CV’s Nathaniel Welch (19:44) came in 10th.
Cowanesque’s Devon Gatewood (20:30) came in 11th with Wellsboro’s Gabe Guignard (20:51) in 12th. Finishing in the top 15 were Hornet Tylar Wright (21:08), NPM’s Roger Learn (21:15) and Wellsboro’s Drew Manning (21:26).
In the boys’ junior high race Wellsboro’s Ian Hoose (10:10) won the race followed by CV’s Nate Boyer (10:11) right behind in second.
