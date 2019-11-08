Troy and North Penn-Mansfield are still alive in District IV, Class AA football action.
Both teams take on PA powerhouse programs with Troy hosting Mt. Carmel and NPM traveling to Southern Columbia.
SATURDAY
MT. CARMEL AT TROY, 7 P.M.
The Trojans will play host to the Red Tornadoes in a game that promises to be physical.
“Mount Carmel is solid on both sides of the ball,” said Troy coach Jim Smith. “They are fast, strong and fly to the ball defensively. They have given up very few points this year. Offensively they have a similar ground and pound philosophy to us. They use the old single wing offense and they are very effective.”
It may come down to who can impose their will on the other.
“They believe in winning the battle up front,” said Smith. “It’s fun to watch and a nightmare to defend. I expect a very physical game as we have similar philosophies as to how the game is played. It should be old school high school football at its best. We are very excited about that, and the challenge it will bring.”
Beyond the football field this means a lot for the Troy program to get this far and be top four a class that feature programs like Mt. Carmel and Southern Columbia.
“Playing a home district semifinal game is very exciting for the team and is great for our community and the league,” said Smith. “Mount Carmel is one of PA’s premier football programs and has been respected by everyone for decades. They are one of the winningest teams in the country and the town of Mount Carmel is widely known for high school football.”
Being able to play this game at home is huge for their chances of pulling out the win.
“We are very fortunate to have this opportunity at Alparon Park,” Smith said. “It’s a big advantage. I am very proud of our team, and our program. We have earned the right to play a great program. We will be playing another great Mount Carmel team this Saturday, but we won’t be beaten prior to the start of the game because history says we should. It’s about fighting for one more week. It’s about believing in our philosophy and our program. We have been preparing and working hard to do just that. I encourage everyone’s support this Saturday. Let’s pack the park.”
NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD AT SOUTHERN COLUMBIA, 7 P.M.
The Tigers were able to get revenge last week, beating their rivals to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the second straight season.
“They were very excited after Saturday’s game,” said NPM coach Tom Dickinson. “They played hard and it was a total team effort.”
They take on Southern Columbia, a team that is heavily favored to win another state title.
“The only thing you can do is learn about winning, creating a program and what it takes to play at the next level,” said Dickinson. “We need to enjoy last weeks win and go into this week with a ‘let’s just play our best and what happens, happens’ attitude.”
Southern Columbia defeated Towanda 75-0 in the opening round of the playoffs.
“The only thing you can do is to try and be as sound as possible and try to make plays,” said Dickinson. “This is a one in a lifetime team at Southern. But we are still playing in week 12, with a very young team.”
