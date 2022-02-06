Troy knew that they hadn’t played a first half of the level they were capable of. It was a sloppy first half full of turnovers on offense and too many easy baskets for the homesteading North Penn-Mansfield Tigers. Troy coach Steve Renzi had a simple message for his team in the locker room.
“I told them we’ve been in wars, and this is gonna be a war. Just go to war right now,” Renzi said.
His team responded as they grinded out a second half that turned a nine-point second-quarter deficit into an eight-point win as they beat North Penn-Mansfield 61-53.
“I’m really proud of how everybody played. We didn’t have a great first half, but the kids came out in the second half and they really came out to play.” Troy senior leader Mason Imbt said.
Troy got down quickly in the first quarter on a Karson Dominick three, but Zeb Oldroyd hit two foul shots to make it 3-2 early in the quarter. Alex Davis and Mason Imbt traded baskets before another Dominick three made it 8-5 three minutes in. Imbt a foul shot before Andrew Green and Ty Barrett traded threes and the score was 11-8, Eli Shaw scored, but his layup was answered by Barrett. Dominick scored again, but a Barrett three and Imbt basket gave Troy the last five points of the quarter to tie it up at 15.
Ethan VanNoy and and Davis scored early for each team before a 9-0 run put North Penn-Mansfield in control, capped by a nifty Dominick turnaround jumper to make it 3:20 26-17. Troy would rally, though, as a Barrett three, VanNoy basket and Justice Chimics basket made it 30-25. But, an Alex Davis steal and layup at the buzzer put the Tigers up 32-25.
Troy was ready to pounce. Two quick threes by Jackson Taylor and Barrett cut the Tiger lead to one, before four straight by the Tigers made it 36-31. Troy would end the quarter on a big run, and after an Oldroyd layup and Barrett basket in the final ten seconds, Troy led 42-39.
The Tigers tied the game up with 6:09 left on a Dominick foul shot at 43, and took a lead on a Sammy Lawrence three. But, it would be Troy who would finish strong. Baskets by Lance Heasley and Mason Imbt put Troy up 51-48 with 1:49, and Ty Barrett sealed it with a 9-10 quarter at the foul line.
“I knew we couldn’t end up with blanks there,” Barrett said.
NPM got plenty of good looks late, but couldn’t convert, and Troy pulled away to win, 61-53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.