TIOGA JUNCTION — The Troy offense came alive in an 11-0 victory over Williamson in NTL baseball action on Wednesday.
Kory Schucker went 2-for-3 with one RBI for the Trojans. Clayton Smith went 4-for-4 with three RBI. Lincoln Chimics went 2-for-5.
Danny Hoppaugh had two hits as well.
Camden Allen pitched four innings without allowing an earned run and struck out seven batters.
Schucker pitched the final three innings and only allowed two hits.
The Trojans travel to face South Williamsport today at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.