Ethan VanNoy has had an up-and-down senior season. The senior three-year-starter at point guard has seen his scoring average drop while battling shin splints since the second day of practice. He’s made some huge shots this year for the NTL Large School champions Troy, but until Tuesday evening, the deadeye shooter hadn’t been so deadeye from the beyond the arc. That changed in a big way as VanNoy hit seven threes and was the key cog for Troy as they overcame a seven-point second quarter deficit and beat North Penn-Mansfield, 60-50.
“My coaches wanted me to shoot and I did and I made about all of them,” VanNoy said about his 7-9 shooting night from behind the three-point-stripe.
They came at crucial times in the game, especially in a second-quarter 20-2 Trojan run that turned a seven-point deficit into an halftime eleven-point lead. This was after an incredibly slow-scoring first quarter that first saw a team reach five points at the 1:26 mark of the quarter, and one in which ended with North Penn-Mansfield leading 7-4 behind five points from Karson Dominick and a basket by Cooper Shaw.
The run was keyed by VanNoy’s great shooting. His first three-point attempt of the game in the first quarter missed badly, but that changed in the first minute of the second quarter when he hit a three from the left quarter to nearly double Troy’s total from four to seven points. A few minutes later, after the Tigers found themselves up six at 13-7, VanNoy knocked one down from nearly straight on. After a Dominick three got the lead to 17-10 for NP-Mansfield, A Lance Heasley bucket was followed by another VanNoy three to make it 17-15 and the Trojans had awoken from what coach Steve Renzi called a “hangover game.”.
They took their first lead at 20-19 with around three minutes to play on a great possession that involved a no-look Imbt pass to help set up Colin Loveland for a wide open layup, and they would get the next ten points, too. A quick five by Ty Barrett, who ended the night just six points away from being the all-time leading scorer for an illustrious Troy Trojan program, was augmented by another VanNoy three. Barrett ended another two on a mid-range jumper with seventeen seconds remaining in the half and what had looked pretty bleak for Troy just a few minutes later was now a comfortable lead.
The third quarter was more of the same for the shorthanded Trojans, who were resting starters Zeb Oldroyd and Jackson Taylor, both of whom picked up minor injuries in Saturday’s league clinching win against Athens.The Trojans scored eleven of the first fourteen of the quarter, highlighted by a three by Justice Chimics, to lead 41-22 three-and-a-half minutes into the quarter. Woodward was one of a plethora of Trojans who got more playing time Tuesday night as Troy’s usual deep rotation was cut by two with the absence of Oldroyd and Taylor.
“I’m excited about (the bench players getting extended minutes) for playoffs,” Renzi said. “Those guys played their butts off.
NP-Mansfield would respond with a quick 7-0 run in ninety seconds to get the lead down to 41-29 with three to play in the third quarter, but an Imbt basket and another VanNoy three quickly put the lead back up to seventeen. VanNoy capped the quarter with another three with thirty-three seconds left as Troy led after three, 49-31.
Troy extended their lead early in the fourth quarter to twenty-one after a Justice Chimics layup with five minutes to play, but North Penn-Mansfield would chip away and get it to ten at 58-48 with 1:53 remaining. Troy got a stop, though, and Barrett finished off a nifty drive through traffic to bring the score to 60-48 and iced the game for Troy.
Troy finishes the regular season at 19-3, the best record in the district 4 AAA playoff field. They will be in action next on Thursday home against Canton in the semifinals of the NTL Showdown.
Troy was led by Barrett’s 25. VanNoy had 22, Chimics had 6, Imbt had 3, Loveland had 2 and Lance Heasley had 2.
North Penn-Mansfield was led by Dominick’s 17. Eli Shaw had 13. Brody Burleigh had 8, Alex Davis had 6, Cooper Shaw had 4 and Sammy Lawrence had 2.
