It’s not often that offensive linemen get a lot of attention.
Then again, it’s not often that offensive linemen are as good as the Imbt brothers.
Opposing players throughout the league will be happy not to have to deal with Jack Imbt this year. A year ago as a lineman Imbt was the All-Region Player of the Year.
While Jack is gone, his younger brother Mason returns, and he’s a force for the Trojans on both offense and defense.
“It’s going to be a lot of changes,” Mason Imbt said of being a leader this year. “But, my brother told me how to do it. We have great leaders who are here, everyone else on this team knows I am a leader to and they step up and we have a great team right now.”
While Jack is gone, nearly the entire line is back, and Mason knows how tough the Trojans should be up front.
“It’s an amazing thing, we are beautiful up front,” he said. “Everyone else is amazing, it’s great to have everyone back. I can’t think of anything better.
“Knowing we can go in there and do what we want (as a line), it’s one of the best feelings you will ever have. There are teams that will punch us in the mouth, but we aren’t afraid to punch them right back.”
Just as his brother did in the past, Mason spends his time working out, getting stronger.
“An unbelievable amount,” Mason said of his work. “I have had people with me lifting. We have been training so hard. We know what’s at stake. We want to be here, we want to be the best and we are trying to prove that right now.”
For Imbt there is a lot of work to get stronger, and bigger.
“I am trying,” he said. “I am really working on getting faster right now and stronger. Really toning it down and trying and Jack has helped me a lot to tone it down. I have gained a lot of weight to.”
A year ago Mason was 270 pounds, now he is between 285 and 290 and hoping one day soon to be about 315 pounds.
Jack Imbt is at Maris where he will play football.
For Mason, watching his older brother get a chance to sign with a Division I AA school got him ready to start looking at schools.
“When he signed I was like man, he wasn’t that good,” Mason said of his brother. “I watched his highlights and I was like, he was that good. He’s the real deal. I was like I have to step it up now.”
The one advantage Mason has is size.
Mason is about 6-foot, 3-inches tall, while his brother was just under six feet.
That size is what Mason thinks is stopping Jack from being at a big time D1 program.
“If Jack was 6-3, he’d be playing on Sunday’s (in the NFL),” Mason said. “I’m blessed with being able to be taller than he is. I work just as hard as he does. He has me down there working with him, it’s amazing having a brother that is that good and can do such great things.”
And Jack has told Mason he’s capable of even more.
“He’s told me multiple times here you have got it man, just go with it,” Mason said. “I hope he’s right. It’s so great I was able to play with him and he could teach me how to play the game of football right.”
It’s a family affair for the Imbt’s as their dad also helps push them both in the weight room.
“My dad is down there with us a lot, he’s pushing me harder than I have been pushed before,” Mason said. “It’s great you can do this with your family, your team. He’s down there with our team, he’s a great role model for me. So is my brother, he’s a great role model for the team.”
For Mason it’s fun trying to prove that Troy still has the top line in the league.
“It gets to me a little bit when they say like oh we have the best line in the league,” Imbt said. “I want to prove we are the best line in the league and I want to prove that this year.
“We are ready. We have seen some teams say they are really priding on their offensive line, but we know we are still on top and that’s how it’s going to be.”
And, when the Trojans run the ball behind the line and dare teams to stop them, that’s just fun.”I love having the weight on my shoulder,” Imbt said. “All our linemen love that we are running right behind them and there is nothing they can do about it. It’s great, it’s amazing, it’s the best feeling in the world being a part of this team. I have been lifting twice a day. It’s hard, I’ve been practicing the same, but we have been doing it a lot harder.”
What Troy does isn’t complicated.
They have people like Imbt and Kaden Raub on the line. The Trojans have Damien Landon at running back, with Chase Robert in front of him at full back. They have Caleb Binford and quarterback Dom Ayers. They run the same plays most games, and dare teams to stop them.
“We like our three plays, that’s what everyone says,” Imbt said. “We like it, we love it, we can focus on how to really run those three plays, it works until someone stops it.”
What makes the Trojans so hard to stop is the combination of one of the best lines around, along with a 2,000-yard running back in Landon and another 1,000 yard back in Binford, as well as a mobile quarterback in Ayers.
Imbt knows that when the ball is in Landon’s hands, it’s a big gain.
“We know if we can block for five yards Damien is guaranteed to get us 10, because he’s not going down the first hit,” Imbt said. “It’s great having him back there because he’s one of the best running backs I’ve ever played with.
“It’s awesome because as soon as Damien is running people over you have Caleb Binford go there and run away from people. Dom Ayers will run over people and run away from people. Our backs are just incredible right now.”
Imbt knows his junior year is when he can really establish himself and get colleges to take notice.
“That’s the plan, hopefully I can make a name for myself and not be in my brothers’ shadow anymore,” Imbt said.
With a roster that includes talented skill guys and talented line men, Imbt knows the offense can all help each other out. They can help get each other noticed by college, and help make each other better.
“It’s one of the things we talk about,” Imbt said. “We have a brotherhood, we have respect for each other. We don’t yell at him (Landon), he doesn’t yell at us because he knows we know what we are doing and we know he knows what he is doing. It’s really amazing that he can do that for us and we can do that for him.”
