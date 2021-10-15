Troy rebounds against Towanda

TOWANDA — The Troy Trojans bounced back from a loss to Sayre with a 30-6 victory over Towanda in a Northern Tier League football matchup on Friday.
Troy struck first with a 15-yard touchdown run from Damien Landon four minutes into the first quarter, and Justice Chimics scored on a five-yard QB run with 1:18 to go in the frame.
Towanda came up with three fourth down stops in the game, including two in the first half, and held the Troy offense scoreless in the second quarter.
Following a fumble deep in Towanda territory, the Trojan defense put some points on the board as Mason Imbt and Damien Landon tackled Rhyan West in the end zone for a safety.
However, the Trojans put the ball on the ground once again on the first play of the ensuing possession, and Riley Vanderpool picked it up and returned it to the five yard line.
West took a pitch in for the touchdown two plays later to get the Black Knights on the board.
Troy fumbled five times in the game, losing three, and also turned it over on a muffed punt.
“We were a little sloppy with the ball. We put the ball on the turf a few times and gave Towanda some opportunities. We haven’t done that recently,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “We’ve got to clean that up. We’re not going to get away with that kind of stuff against a really good opponent.”
The Towanda defense held strong until Cody Johnston carried one in for a five-yard touchdown run with the clock winding down in the third quarter to put Troy ahead, 23-6.
Charles Oldroyd added another touchdown with 7:41 left in the game, a 12-yard run.
“I was really happy with the defense,” Towanda coach Craig Dawsey said. “In the first half, we played really well, and I think in the second half they just wore us down. They’re pretty big and pretty strong.”
Offensively, it was a different story for the Black Knights.
They struggled to move the ball, generating only 52 total yards.
Dawsey said it was a testament to the Troy defensive front.
“I just think they’re a good football team up front,” he said. “They’re tops in the league. They get off the ball well and they’re coached well.”
Though Towanda is still searching for its first win, Dawsey believes his team is still improving.
“We’re still chugging along. We’re hitting the cylinders now, so hopefully we can continue getting better,” he said. “We just need to work on some things offensively, but defensively, I thought we played very well against a strong offensive team.”
After last week’s loss to Sayre, in which the team committed 29 penalties, Troy has made improvements as well.
The Trojans were only called for two penalties on Friday.
“We cleaned up the penalties,” Smith said. “We had very few of those, I thought we were cleaner there.”
However, Smith said there are still improvements to be made, especially as the postseason draws closer.
“After last week, a little slap in the face, our kids needed a rebound week,” he said. “There’s some things we’ve got to get better at and that’s our goal. The goal isn’t necessarily to win every game, but to get better every week with the kids we have.”
Troy, now 6-2, will host Wyalusing at Alparon Park next week.
Towanda will face Tunkhannock out of District II at home next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.