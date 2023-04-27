WESTFIELD — The Troy baseball team took down Cowanesque Valley on the road on Wednesday, defeating the Indians 14-4.
The Trojans scored four runs to open the game, and after three from Cowanesque Valley to answer, Troy scored four more in the second to build a comfortable 8-3 advantage.
Six more runs in the next two innings with only one in response from the Indians led to a 10-run victory for Troy.
Camryn Harwick led Troy with four hits, including a double, out of the leadoff spot. Camden Allen, Kory Schucker, Jed Feldmeier, Clayton Smith and Mason Smith all added two hits while Lincoln Chimics contributed one.
Clayton Smith produced three RBI to lead the team, and Harwick and Feldmeier had two each. Justice Chimics had the team’s other RBI.
Troy will visit Canton today.
