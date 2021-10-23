TROY — Troy kept the good times rolling, cruising to a 48-8 victory over Wyalusing on Friday night.
The Trojans are without starting running back Clayton Smith for the rest of the year, however the running game didn’t miss a beat on Friday.
Troy scored five touchdowns in the first quarter. Damien Landon filled in during Smith’s absence, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Gavin Cohick rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries all in the first half. Charles Oldroyd rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
“I was proud of the younger kids tonight,” Troy head coach Jim Smith said. “They came out and played a whole half with their starting group, and they did a good job.”
Troy held Wyalusing to 19 rushing yards, 31 passing yards, and three first downs. The Trojans also forced two fumbles.
“It’s been a work in progress with the depth,” Smith said. “You don’t have much to start, but these young guys are getting better and better, and it’s exciting, because you can have confidence when the next guy goes in.
Wyalusing was hurt by its own depth issues. The Rams started the game with only 19 players in uniform. Wyalusing hosts rival Towanda next Friday at 7 p.m.
In what may be the most anticipated matchup of the season, Troy hits the road to play Canton at 7 p.m. next Friday.
“We have our work cut out for us next week, when we play, maybe the best team on our schedule, when we play our rivals,” Smith said. “Two good football teams going at it. It should be a classic a week from now.”
