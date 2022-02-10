TOWANDA — Troy’s Ty Barrett scored a whopping 40 points to help lead the Trojans over Towanda 73-36 on Wednesday night.
Towanda was outscored 20-2 in the first quarter and that lead proved to be insurmountable.
Barrett’s most impressive run came in the third quarter where he scored 21 points.
Teagan Irish led the Black Knights with nine points.
Troy’s first of its three remaining games is a home contest against Williamson at 7:30 p.m on Friday.
