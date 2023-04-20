WYSOX — The Troy baseball team stay hot at the plate on Wednesday as the Trojans racked up 17 hits in a 15-6 win over Towanda.
Troy was led by Clayton Smith, who went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and one RBI, while Justice Chimics finished with three hits, including a double, and one run.
Lincoln Chimics went 3-for-3 with a triple, double and one run, and Camden Allen had a single, double, one RBI and one run.
Also for Troy, Jed Feldmeier had a pair of hits and two RBI, while Joseph Frye had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Camryn Harwick had a hit, two RBI and two runs.
Kory Schucker got the win on the mound as he went six innings with 13 strikeouts, while giving up six hits, two walks and five runs. Justice Chimics tossed the final inning, striking out two and giving up one run.
Towanda was led by Dawson Butts with three hits, including a double, and two RBI.
Teagan Irish finished with a double, single, two runs scored and one RBI, while Giovanni Assante Di Cupillo went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Also for Towanda, Alex Bowman had a double, one RBI and two runs, while Jack Wheaton had one hit and one run, and Jack Tavani went 1-for-4 with one RBI.
Troy improved to 5-5 and will host Williamson on Friday.
Towanda is now 3-6 and will welcome in the Canton Warriors on Friday.
Wyalusing 11, Wellsboro 3
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams scored four runs in the second and six more in the fifth to secure the victory on Wednesday.
CJ Carr led Wyalusing with a 3-for-4 performance, which included a pair of doubles, three RBI and two runs scored.
Hunter House had two hits, one RBI and one run, while Nick Vanderpool, Jr. had a pair of hits and one RBI.
Blake Morningstar had a double, two RBI and two runs; Parker Petlock had a hit, two RBI and one run, and Kenny Mapes added a single and one run.
Also for the Rams, Trehnon Hugo had an RBI, Bob English scored twice and Aden Shaw crossed the plate once.
Hugo went six strong innings, giving up three runs (none of which were earned) on five hits and two walks, while striking out two.
House closed things out with two strikeouts in the seventh.
