Troy rolls over Wyalusing in D4 playoffs

WYALUSING — Troy softball extended its season another game on Tuesday, dismantling Wyalusing at home, 12-2 in five innings in the District IV Class AA quarterfinals.
The Lady Trojans punched their ticket to the district semifinals, using a five-run first inning to jump out to a lead they would never surrender. Troy led 7-0 before Wyalusing finally got on the board, and outscored the Lady Rams 5-1 the rest of the way en route to the win.
“We have peaked at the right time,” Troy coach Wayne Pratt said. “The girls now believe in themselves, they believe in each other, they can overcome anything. Tonight, they were ready to go right out of the blocks.”
Lauren Ridall and Marlee Stanton led the Lady Trojans with three hits each, with Ridall smashing a home run and a double.
Kali Ayres and Olivia Champluvier each had two hits, while Tyra Williams and Madison Palmer both added one each. Palmer, Stanton and Ayres each had two RBI, while Ridall, Champluvier and Williams produced one each.
Ridall picked up the win in the circle as she went the first three innings and finished with two strikeouts, while allowing two runs on three hits and three walks.
Champluvier closed things out and finished with two strikeouts and one hit allowed.
“We believe in ourselves, and it’s surreal really (to get my first playoff win),” said Ridall. “We just have to focus on being a team, hitting the ball well, good defense especially.”
For Wyalusing, Sydney Friedlander, London Edwards, Jenelle Johns and Kylie Pickett all recorded a hit, and Edwards’ was a double. Rachel Wilson and Edwards collected an RBI apiece in the loss.
“We came up against a hot team, their girls brought a lot of energy,” Wyalusing coach John Loomis said. “They really wanted this game, and took it to us. We had a good season, but we ran into a hot team. That’s kind of the way it goes.”
No. 5 Troy will play No. 1 South Williamsport on Friday at Elm Park in Williamsport at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.