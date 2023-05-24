Troy rolls over Wyalusing in D4 playoffs

Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 78F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.