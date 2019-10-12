TROY — In a lopsided contest, the Troy Trojans ran away with a 46-3 victory over the visiting Montgomery Red Raiders last night at Alparon Park. The Trojans rolled up 368 yards rushing on 47 attempts, while scoring four times on the ground. The defense kept the Red Raiders out of the end zone all night, giving up only a field goal in the final :02.
Troy received the opening kickoff, with Junior Nick Williams electrifying the home crowd as he returned the kick all the way to the Red Raider 25. But two holding penalties would prevent a score on the drive. After forcing a three-and-out, Williams again showed his speed, returning the punt 50 yards for a touchdown. The conversion run failed, and at 8:36 Troy led 6-0.
Montgomery would mount its only drive of the night, moving from their own 43 to the Trojan 19 before MVP of the first quarter Nick Williams intercepted a first down pass to end the threat. The Trojans would cash in, marching 70 yards in 12 plays, with Damien Landon scoring from seven yards out. The conversion run again failed, and the lead was 12-0 at 1:38.
Following another Red Raider punt, the Trojans would strike quickly, with Caleb Binford racing to paydirt from 48 yards out. Landon’s conversion run was successful, and the lead was 20-0 at 11:47.
The next drive would cover 62 yards in eight plays, with Landon scoring his 2nd TD from a yard out. Dom Ayres to Ridge Spencer for the two point conversion was good, and the lead was 28-0 at 5:43.
A Red Raider fumble would allow for one more score before half, as the Trojans drove 60 yards in eight plays, capped off with an Ayres to Morgan Madigan five yard scoring pass. The conversion run failed and 34-0 was the halftime score.
In the second half, Binford again broke away on a long scoring run, this time from 35 yards away, to make it 40-0 at 6:48. Isaiah Kutt would finish the scoring with a five yard TD as Troy substituted freely in the fourth quarter.
Binford finished with 134 yards and two scores on only six carries, while workhorse Landon would carry 21 times for 112 yards and two scores.
The Trojans move to 7-1 on the season and travel to Athens next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.