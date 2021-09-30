LAPORTE — The Troy boys and girls cross country teams cruised to sweeps over Canton and host Sullivan County in a tri-meet on Tuesday.
The Troy boys beat Canton 22-34 and took down Sullivan County 15-45. Canton picked up an 18-37 victory over Sullivan.
On the girls side of things, Troy beat Sullivan 15-50 and Canton by a 19-37 count. Canton picked up a 15-50 win over Sullivan.
In the boys race, Canton’s Michael Skipper crossed the line first in 21 minutes and 9 seconds. Troy’s Lance Heasley finished second in 21:40 with teammates Hart Houseknect third in 21:41 and Seth Seymour fourth with a time of 22:04.
Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk finished in 22:12 to finish fifth and Troy’s Jacob Hinman (22:25) and Trevon Teribury (23:38) finished in sixth and seventh place, respectively.
Coming home in eighth place was Canton’s Brayden Vroman in 24:42, while Canton’s Joshua Hess was ninth in 25:25 and Troy’s Ian Trick was 10th in 25:34.
Sullivan County was led by Ryan Nolan in 11th place with a time of 25:38. Nate Christopher was 12th in 26:08 and Dylan Gowin was 13th in 26:46.
In the girls race, Troy’s Alyssa Parks finished in first place with a time of 22:52. Canton’s Camille McRoberts was second in 25:21, while Troy’s Julia Cotton was third with a time of 25:42 and Rachel Kingsley was fourth in 26:20.
Troy’s Isis Lyon rounded out the top five with a time of 26:27. Her teammate, Sydney Taylor, finished in sixth in 26:44 while Canton’s Sara Saar (27:02), Kali Wisneski (28:38) and Jazmyn Hickok (29:46) came home 7th through 9th.
Troy’s Carla Weiffer finished off the top 10 with a time of 30:22.
Sullivan County’s Alice Polcrack came home in 13th place in 31:53.
South Williamsport will visit Sullivan County on Saturday. Troy will host Athens and Canton will Wellsboro and Wyalusing on Tuesday.
