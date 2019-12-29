Troy had two honored on the PA Coaches’ Football All-State team for Class AA Saturday.
Damien Landon made it has a running back while Jack Imbt earned it as an offensive lineman.
“To me it means a lot to go off on such a high note and leave a mark on the rest of the league,” said Imbt. “To see my teammate up there, it’s awesome to not stand alone on the list for Troy and to see how well we are represented now and for years to come.”
State champions Southern Columbia had eight players make it, including Player of the Year Julian Fleming.
