TROY — Surrounded by the room that made him Troy’s Jack Imbt signed to play College football at Division-I Marist Friday.
“It feels good,” Imbt said about making the decision. “I have worked hard to be in the position I am in. I have sacrificed a lot to be able to be here, so it feels good and I am excited.”
Imbt has been a stalwart on the Trojan offensive and defensive line since he was a freshman. This year Troy ran for a school record 4,000 yards behind his lead as they captured their first outright NTL title since 1988.
Imbt’s feats of strength are legendary at Troy so it was fitting that he signed high letter of intent in the school’s weight room.
Looking ahead he believes he will be going from one football family to another.
“It really felt like a family. My first time I went up and visited I felt great about it,” he said. “I love the coaches, I love the football, I love the school, I love what I feel I will be able to accomplish there.”
Imbt doesn’t plan on going very far from the sport even after athletics as he plans on studying sports communications.
“I was actually looking at different jobs I could do that revolve around football,” he said. “Things that can keep me around the sport because I love football. Sports communication is one of those and it happens to be one of the career options that they offer.”
