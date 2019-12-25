It was a wild regular season that saw Troy as the last team standing in the NTL Division-I and Sayre in the NTL Division-II.
En route to their title the Trojans ran for a score record 4,168 yards and allowed just 155.6 yards rushing per game as they earned the second seed in the District IV, Class AA playoffs.
Division-I bound lineman Jack Imbt anchored both lines and that, along with his leadership of a young Troy team, makes him The Daily Review All-Region football Player of the Year.
He is just the second lineman to earn the award since All-Region’s inception.
Alongside him on the line was his younger brother Mason Imbt, who was also instrumental on both sides of the ball.
He is the Lineman of the Year.
Troy’s main back Damien Landon ran for a school record 2,232 yards and is this year’s Breakout Star.
Fellow NTL Division-I rival Wellsboro also had a good season, going 9-1 during the regular season and earning a top four seed for the district playoffs.
They were led by Aidan Hauser, who ran for nearly 1,800 yards and 26 touchdowns before an injury cut his season short. He is the Offensive Player of the Year.
Also having another strong season was the Canton Warriors, who went 8-2 during the regular and reached the District IV, Class A title game for the second year in a row.
They had one of the top defenses in the area, allowing just 14.8 points per game and just over 250 yards.
Linebacker Garrett Storch seemed to be every where for them every game and is this year’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Quarterback Uriah Baillie had a big year as well. After sharing duties last year he was the lone signal caller, throwing and rushing for over 3,000 yards and 45 touchdowns. His size and athleticism made him a threat to go to the house every play and he is the Co-Most Dangerous Award winner.
Sharing the award with him is Towanda’s Tanner Kunkle.
Kunkle passed and rushed for nearly 2,500 yards as he put a young Towanda on his back and led them to the playoffs after an 0-6 start.
North Penn-Mansfield’s Colton Litzelman had a strong season under center. He threw for 1,846 yards with a 60 percent completion percentage.
He also passed for 14 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions — two of which came in their playoff game against eventual state champion Southern Columbia.
His efficiency makes him the Quarterback of the Year.
North of the border Waverly started eighth grader at quarterback and he played like a veteran. The youngster threw for 1,328 yards and 12 touchdowns in just nine games as he was also able to stay healthy all season.
He is the Newcomer of the Year.
For just the second time the Redskins were able to come away with the NTL Division-II title. A big road win against Muncy during the regular season to clinch their championship was the high mark of their season.
They went 8-2 on the year, including a big early season win at Towanda, to earn the District IV, Class A two seed for the playoffs.
Head coach Kevin Gorman and his staff were able to meld together a mix of youth and veterans to get the most out of the them.
That makes Sayre the Coaching Staff of the Year.
The first team offense consists of Litzelman (QB), Landon (RB), Hauser (RB), Sayre’s Isaiah Firestine (RB), CV’s Kole Hurler (WR), Canton’s Keegan Rude (WR), Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron (WR), Canton’s Ben Knapp (TE), Jack Imbt (OL), Mason Imbt (OL), Troy’s Kaden Raub (OL), NPM’s Logyn Choplosky (OL), Waverly’s Joe Buffone (OL), Kunkle (versatility), Baillie (utility) and NPM’s Kevin Alexander (kicker).
The first team defense is made up of Jack Imbt (DL), Mason Imbt (DL), Canton’s Evan Landis (DL), Athens’ Ben Pernaselli (DL), Storch (LB), Wellsboro’s Alex Burrell (LB), NPM’s Brett Harvey (LB), Waverly’s David Hallett (LB), Waverly’s Jalen McCarty (DB), Wyalusing’s Jacob Bruyn (DB), Troy’s Dom Ayers (DB), Wellsboro’s Darren Callahan (DB), Sayre’s Zach Watkins (versatility), Wellsboro’s Silas Wagaman (utility) and Canton’s Nick May (punter).
On the second team offense are Sayre’s Brayden Horton (QB), Troy’s Caleb Binford (RB), Athens’ Shayne Reid (RB), Wyalusing’s Shane Fuhrey (WR) and Isaiah Way (WR), Sayre’s Corbin Brown (WR) and Ethan Miller (TE), Waverly’s Trevor Morse (OL), Sayre’s Jordan Goodrich (OL), Wellsboro’s Keegan Clemens (OL), Canton’s Trevor Williams (OL), Troy’s Ryder Lathrop (OL), CV’s Seth Huyler (versatility), Athens’ Damian Hudson (utility) and Wellsboro’s Zach Singer (kicker).
On the second team defense is Sayre’s Donovan Wynn (DL), Towanda’s Trent Kithcart (DL), Welsboro’s Logan Henry (DL), Troy’s Jake Deitrick (DL), Canton’s Carson Stiner (LB), Wyalusing’s Jackson Chilson (LB), Troy’s Chase Robert (LB), Waverly’s Thomas Price (LB), Ethan Stotler (LB) and Caden Wheeler (DB), Troy’s Ridge Spencer (DB), NPM’s Kaelen Matczak (DB), Sayre’s Cam Wheeler (DB), Towanda’s Benjamin Haven-Fee (versatility), Wellsboro’s Isaac Keane (utility) and Sayre’s Luke Horton (punter).
On third team offense are Wyalusing’s Mitchell Burke (QB), CV’s Elliott Good (RB), Towanda’s Jyshaire Robinson (RB), CV’s Tanyan Brown (WR), Canton’s Cooper Kitchen (WR), Troy’s Gavin Cohick (WR), Waverly’s Aiden Westbrook (WR), Athens’ Ian Wright (OL), Wellsboro’s Tyler Hancock (OL), Athens’ Dylan Comstock (OL), Sayre’s Cayden Firestine (OL), Towanda’s John Schoonover (OL), NPM’s Bryan Bogaczyk (versatility), Athens’ Mason Lister (utility) and Aaron Lane (kicker).
The third team defense is made up of Sayre’s Jared Giggee (DL), Athens’ Connor Sindoni (DL), Waverly’s Hutner Rando (DL), Sayre’s Pat Casterline (LB), Athens’ Tanner Dildine (LB), Towanda’s Mason Hartmann (LB), Sayre’s Jake Bennett (LB), Canton’s Kayden Williams (DB), Waverly’s Cayden Turcsik (versatility), Sayre’s David Northrup (utility) and NPM’s Noah Spencer (punter).
