Troy’s Damien Landon was named the NTL Large School football Player of the Year by the coaches.
Canton’s Uriah Baillie is the Offensive Player of the Year with teammate Garrett Storch the Defensive Player of the Year.
Trojan Jack Imbt is the Lineman of the Year with Troy nabbing the Coaching Staff of the Year award.
On offense Towanda’s Tanner Kunkle is the first team quarterback while Wellsboro’s Aidan Hauser and Landon are the running backs.
Canton’s Ben Knapp is the tight end while the wide receivers are Canton’s Nick May, Athens’ Keegan Rude and Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron.
The offensive linemen are Jack Imbt with fellow Trojans Kaden Raub and Mason Imbt, NPM’s Logyn Choplosky and Wellsboro’s Keegan Clemens.
The two first teams kickers are NPM’s Kevin Alexander and Wellsboro’s Zach Singer.
For first team defense the line is Canton’s Evan Landis (DE), Athens’ Ben Pernaselli (DE) along with Jack Imbt (DT) and Mason Imbt (DT).
The linebackers are NPM’s Brett Harvey, Wellsboro’s Alex Burrell, Storch and Landon.
The defensive backs are Kunkle, Troy’s Dom Ayers, Wellsboro’s Darren Callahan and Wyalusing’s Jacob Bruyn.
May is the punter.
Baillie is the second team quarterback with Troy’s Caleb Binford, Canton’s Carson Stiner and Athens’ Damian Hudson the running backs.
Towanda’s Trent Kithcart is the tight end with Wyalusing’s Isaiah Way, NPM’s Koleton Roupp and Wellsboro’s Silas Wagaman the receivers.
The linemen are Storch with teammate Trevor Williams, Wellsboro’s Tyler Hancock, Athens’ Ian Wright and Troy’s Ryder Lathrop.
Athens’ Aaron Lane is the kicker.
On second team defense are NPM’s Logyn Choplosky (DT), Wellsboro’s Tyler Hancock (DT), Troy’s Jake Deitrick (DE), Knapp (DE), Troy’s Chase Roberts (LB), Stiner (LB), Wyalusing’s Jackson Chilson (LB), Athens’ Tanner Dildine (LB), Troy’s Ridge Spencer (DB), Canton’s Cooper Kitchen (DB), Rude (DB), NPM’s Kaelan Matczak (DB) and NPM’s Noah Spencer (P).
The honorable mentions on offense are Ayers (QB), Wyalusing’s Mitchell Burke (QB), NPM’s Colton Litzelman (QB), Burrell (TE), Pernaselli (TE), Towanda’s Haven Benjamin-Fee (WR), Singer (WR), Troy’s Gavin Cohick (WR), Kitchen (WR), Wyalusing’s Shane Fuhrey (WR), Athens’ Dylan Comstock (OL) and Connor Sindoni (OL), Towanda’s John Schoonover (OL) and Knapp (K).
The honorable mentions for defense are Canton’s Keegan Nelson (DT), Sindoni (DT), Raub (DT), Kithcart (DE), NPM’s Coleman Jelliff (DE), Wellsboro’s Logan Henry (DE), Towanda’s Mason Hartmann (LB), Benjamin-Fee (DB), Wagaman (DB), Wellsboro’s Isaac Keane (DB), Canton’s Kayden Williams (DB), Wellsboro’s Carson Davis (P) and Athens’ Caleb Nichols (P).
In the NTL Division-II Sayre’s Isaiah Firestine and Muncy’s Christian Good were the Co-Players of the Year.
Muncy took the Offensive Player of the Year in Ethan Gush, the Defensive Player of the Year in Bailey Hadzinikolov and Lineman of the Year in Dakota Haueisen.
Muncy also took the Coaching Staff of the Year.
The first team offense consists of Muncy’s Branson Eyer (QB), Gush (RB), Ross Eyer (WR), Haueisen (OL) and Cael Hembury (OL).
Sayre had Firestine (RB), Ethan Miller (WR) and Jordan Goodrich (OL).
Montgomery had Steven Prince (WR), Alex Hans (OL) and Gage McNear (K) with CMVT’s Owen Reichner (TE) earning a spot alongside Bucktail’s Paul Risley (OL).
On first team defense for Sayre is Firestine (LB) and Zach Watkins (DB).
For Muncy is Haueisen (DT), Hembury (DT), Gush (LB), Hadzinikolov (LB), Good (DB) and Gage Wertz (P).
Montgomery had Gage Mebane (DT), Devon Deem (LB) and Prince (DB).
Bucktail had Risley (DT) while CMVT had Caleb Dawson (DB).
On second team offense for Sayre is Brayden Horton (QB) and Corbin Brown (WR) while for Muncy is Good (WR), Nathan Palmatier (TE), Mason Hillman (OL), Isaac Harris (OL) and Isaac Boring (K).
Montgomery had Thayden Miller (OL), Bradley Leon (OL) and Mebane (OL), CMVT had Mehki Mundrick (RB) while Bucktail had Liam Dwyer (WR).
On second team defense for Sayre is Donovan Wynn (DE) and Pat Casterline (LB) while for Muncy is Mason Hillman (DT), Xander Brown (DE), Eyer (DB) and Chase Crawley (DB).
Montgomery had Kade Showers (LB), Kaide Drick (DB) and Prince (P) while Bucktail had Ashton Intallura (DT), Zach Pick (LB), Gage Sutliff (LB) and Dylan Cross (DB).
Honorable mention for offense are Sayre’s Zach Watkins (WR), Luke Horton (WR), Jared Giggee (OL), Cayden Firestine (OL) and Nic Bentley (K).
On defense for Sayre is Giggee (DT), Goodrich (DE), Jake Bennett (LB), David Northrup (LB), Cam Wheeler (DB), Brown (DB) and Luke Horton (P).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.