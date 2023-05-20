TROY — Following an enjoyable four years as a member of the Troy girls soccer team, Caelyn Pine will continue to spend time on the pitch during her next four years.
The Trojans’ senior will continue playing soccer at the college level, signing recently with Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania.
With an emphasis on academics first and set to major in physician’s assistant studies, Gannon ultimately became the right fit for Pine for both her academic and athletics goals.
“I actually first started looking at Gannon mostly for the physician assistant program,” Pine said. “After I made a visit there, I enjoyed the college, I felt like I belonged there. I started contacting coaches, sent them my highlight films and then after a couple months of communicating they reached out and offered me a spot.”
Spending her high school years on the soccer team, Pine made a lot of memories during her time at Troy. As far as soccer memories go, there is at least one that she won’t soon forget.
“Senior year, this year, when we beat Athens for the NTL title — that was truly an indescribable moment,” said Pine. “We were all together, we did it as a team, and we just did whatever we could to win. That was probably one of the most intense games I’ve played in my life.”
That game, which Troy won 2-1 in overtime, was not only a highlight of Pine’s senior year, but also a reflection on her time with Troy girls soccer as a whole. Camille McRoberts, who Pine has played soccer with from a young age, netted the winner and gave the Trojans an opportunity to celebrate something they accomplished together.
“The Troy soccer team community is amazing, there is no other way to describe it. It’s a close-knit team that always has each other’s backs,” Pine said. “The coaching staff is truly excellent, it was probably the best four years of my life playing soccer at Troy.”
Soccer wasn’t the only sport Pine participated in that felt like family to her. Also on the track team at Troy, she felt a sense of belonging during track, just as she did during soccer.
“Track has been amazing as well, the staff is amazing. Track is more of a staying in shape for soccer, but I still enjoy it so much,” Pine said. “Unlike any other sport, everyone cheers everyone on, it’s more of an individual sport, but you still feel like a team.”
Knowing she wanted to pursue a career in the medical field for most of her life, Pine chose the physician’s assistant major primarily for flexibility. Rather than being locked into a certain track, that major will provide Pine with the chance to explore the path she wants to go down as she sees fit.
“You can switch anytime you want. You can pick one specialty one day, another the next,” said Pine. “I always knew I wanted something in the medical field from a young age, and my sister is going into the medical field, so I thought why not.”
Choosing Gannon over other schools such as Saint Francis, Pine wanted a place that she felt comfortable. Ultimately, Gannon was that place.
“Saint Francis and Gannon really stuck out to me, but Gannon was just really where I felt like home,” Pine said.
While she isn’t yet sure of what the legacy she leaves behind at Troy will be as a whole, Pine hopes it is a positive one. Bursting with a bright and cheerful personality, her impact likely won’t be forgotten any time soon.
“The legacy I hope to leave is to always be enthusiastic and passionate about whatever I’m doing, whether it be school or sports or anything else, just being passionate about what I’m doing, putting in the effort and the work,” Pine said. “Honestly (I probably get that from) my parents. They’ve always just been happy people, (they) just like always said, have a smile on your face nothing can go wrong. Being negative won’t help in any way, so I just try to stay positive.”
While Pine gears up for her next step both academically and athletically, she is also thankful for the people that have been there for her from the start.
“I want to thank my family, including Tom Penny and Ciara Pine my coaches, any of the coaches I’ve had in my soccer career, especially my trainer, Jenton Esworthy, he’s been amazing, and just the whole Troy community. They’ve always been in my corner, just supporting me,” Pine said. “I’m really excited to start and just prove myself.”
