TROY — It’s official for Troy’s Sheldon Seymour.
Surrounded by family, coaches and the Troy AD Daniel Brenner Seymour signed to wrestle at Lehigh University on Friday.
“It feels amazing,” said Seymour. “I can just focus on the season coming up and I’m looking forward to that.”
The senior knew months ago that he was going to the Bethlehem based school and has been to the campus on an official visit.
“It was a great experience,” he remarked. “They brought me down and most of the time I was the only one there. It made me feel special.”
It’s no secret that Seymour is going to be wrestling the lowest weight class in college — 125 pounds — and he believes they can make he one of the best lightweights in the country.
“It showed that they believe in me and what they did with Darian (Cruz), I really admired that,” he said about Lehigh.
Cruz is similar in stature to Seymour but overcame his small size to become a 3-time All-American, including a national champion his junior year, at 125 pounds.
“I really admired that,” said Seymour. “That’s what helped me decide to go there.”
He still has this winter season ahead of him and a state championship to defend.
“I want to be another state champ,” he said of his encore performance. “Focus on improving everyday, getting better everyday.”
Seymour will start the year at 120 pounds and ‘see where it goes from there.’
Team wise they hope to be in the running for another NTL title. They shared it with Athens and Wyalusing last year.
“That’s always the goal at the end of the year but we’ll see how the team looks on Monday,” said Seymour.
Outside of being another state champion and winning another league title Seymour has one more big goal this year — to take down his coach Brandon Spiak 10 times during the season.
Safe to say, if he accomplishes that, it would really cement his status as a legend in the Troy wrestling room.
