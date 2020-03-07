HERSHEY – Troy’s Sheldon Seymour (120) will be wrestling for gold again today at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling after getting wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals on Friday.
“It feels great,” said Seymour. “It’s an amazing feeling that, even though it’s the second time, it feels just as good as the first time.”
Sullivan County’s Nate HIgley (145) fell in a close semifinal match and will wrestle for third while NEB’s Dawson Brown (285) lost two close matches in the morning to fall short of the medals.
It looked like Higley was going to get the match winning takedown in the semifinal bout but it was ruled off because Bald Eagle’s Gage McClenahan hand was ruled off the mat.
“Always keep your head up,” Higley said about the situation. “You have to wrestle back, it feels good.”
Seymour’s first match of the day was a 3-0 win over Bishop McDevitt’s Nate Smith.
“I felt great,” Seymour said about his quarters match. “I didn’t make any mistakes and I just wrestled my match and stuck to my game plan.”
In the first period Smith did his best to slow Seymour down as he continually tied him up.
Seymour chose down to start the second and got right up for the escape point and 1-0 lead. He went back to work and finally found the opening on a bad Smith shot.
“I just let him make the action and capitalized off a mistake,” said Seymour. “A bad shot that he took I capitalized on it.”
Seymour ducked under and grabbed Smith’s right leg and forced him to turn around to get the takedown for a 3-0 lead after two periods.
“I took my time to finish it, I didn’t rush it,” explained Seymour. “It paid off in the end.”
Smith chose down in the third and never got up as Seymour held him down for the entire two minutes to pick up the quarterfinal win and guarantee himself a medal.
“I wasn’t sure what my coach wanted me to do and he said ‘ride him,’ so I was like OK,” said Seymour. “I was going to try my best to stay on top and just ride and finish out the match on top.”
In the semifinal Seymour defeated Eisenhower’s Logan Jaquay 7-4 to make his second straight final.
Seymour opened the scoring late in the first with a takedown that he turned into a tilt for a quick 5-0 lead.
“That back points was what saved me in the end,” said Seymour. “It’s flow wrestling so you have to flow from move to move and that’s just what happened. He was defending really hard on the bundle so I just went back around to get the tilt.”
The senior then rode him out.
In the second Jaquay was able to get to Seymour’s left leg for a takedown to cut it to 5-2. Seymour was able to escape and the round ended 6-2.
In the third Jaquay chose down and when Seymour was trying for a turn he lost his grip and Jaquay pounced for the reversal, cutting the lead to 6-4.
“In the back of my mind I’m wondering what I did wrong,” Seymour said about the reversal. “I’m going to go back and watch that so I can get ready for the finals.”
Seymour got another escape for a 3-point lead with Jaquay on the attack.
“Getting that escape was a big point because I knew he had to cut me because I felt like he wasn’t going to turn me,” remarked Seymour. “I knew we were going to get back up on my feet and we were going to scrap from there.”
Seymour, though, got to Jaquay’s legs and never let go as time expired.
“I heard my coaches saying ‘stay in,’” said Seymour. “I wasn’t going to try really hard for a finish to put myself in danger. He had a good move so I was a little skeptical trying to get a big finish but it just worked out in the end.”
Throughout the match Jaquay was trying to use his strength and size on Seymour.
“I tried keeping my hands low,” said Seymour. “I got lazy and brought them up a little bit and that’s when he jacked up the under hooks. Other than that I stayed away from the big moves – head locks and inside trips – that would take me from feet to back.”
Seymour gets Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels in the final, a wrestler he knows well.
“Just get ready to wrestle my match,” Seymour remarked. “I know the kid in the final, he’s a pretty good friend of mine, so were going to scrap at it.”
Higley used a big first period to take down General McLane’s Jackson Spires for a 10-7 quarterfinal win.
The Griffin junior was aggressive and used a strong shot to Spires’ chest to get a takedown. He then put the bar in for two quick back points to take a 4-0 first period lead.
“I got the points that I wanted and after that I just kept working to see what was open and what was all there,” said Higley. “I just kept attacking.”
Starting neutral in the second Higley got a cradle when they were tied up to get a takedown and two back points for an 8-0 lead.
Spires, who had been rolling on bottom to try and get out, finally hit one and scored a reversal to get on the scoreboard.
“He just caught me out of position,” said Higley. “It’s going to happen once and a while. Throughout the match you start to get tired.”
Higley returned the favor with a reversal of his own. Spires tried to turn him but lost his grip and Higley pounced, pushing his lead to 10-2.
Spires used another roll to get a reversal to cut it to 10-4 after two.
Spires was down to start the third and scored another reversal to inch closer at 10-4. However, he couldn’t do anything on top as Higley held his own on bottom.
Spires drew a stall call to cut it to 10-7 but time ran out and Higley was onto the semifinals.
“I was just basing out and trying to get to my feet,” said Higley.
In the semifinal Higley lost 3-2 to Bald Eagle’s Gage McClenahan.
After a scoreless first period Higley chose down in the second and got an escape point for a 1-0 lead. McClenahan, though, got a takedown when he got a single leg-trip combination for the 2-1 lead.
Things got interesting in the third.
McClenahan chose down and got an escape point early for a 3-1 lead.
Higley pushed the pace and got a stall point for his effort.
Then late in the third the Griffin junior appeared to get a takedown at the edge of the mat. McClenahan’s hand was ruled off the mat and the points weren’t given.
“I collected both legs and I was in bounds,” Higley said. “If it comes down to that extend the mat or use college out of bounds.”
McClenahan tied Higley up the rest of the third to get the win.
In the consolation semifinals Higley won 8-5 over Mercer’s Alex Chess.
“I wanted to get through everything, get out of here and get a good night’s rest,” said Higley.
He came out aggressive, forcing a very early stall on Chess and ultimately took a 2-0 lead with a first period takedown.
He chose down in the second and got an escape but it was Chess scoring a takedown after getting to the leg of Higley to cut it to 3-2.
Chess took bottom to start the third but it was Higley’s turn to score, nabbing two back points near the edge of the mat to extend his lead to 5-2.
Chess came back with a reversal to once again cut it to a one point deficit but he cut Higley with a minute to wrestle.
It was Higley’s turn to score, getting a takedown after getting to the left leg of Mercer, extending his lead to 8-4.
Mercer would get an escape but Higley kept him at bay for the win to punch his ticket to the bronze medal match.
He will have a familiar foe today – Midd-West’s Avery Bassett.
“I’m just going to be doing what I’ve done the whole tournament,” Higley said about his plan. “I’ve been attacking good, riding good, hopefully get some more backs.”
Brown lost a heartbreaker in the quarterfinals to Tamaqua’s Bronson Strouse 2-1 in ultimate tiebreaker.
The two spent much of the match in heavy ties with a scoreless first period.
Strouse scored an escape point to start the second period with Brown getting an escape in the third.
Neither could get much offense in sudden victory so it went to first tiebreaker.
Both of them got right up to make it 2-2 after the two 30 second periods.
In ultimate tiebreaker Strouse won the flip and chose down. He got to his feet right away but Brown broke him down to his knees near the edge of the mat.
Strouse was able to face Brown but the NEB senior clung to his knee to keep control. Then with seven seconds left his grip broke and Strouse was awarded the winning escape point.
Brown lost another heartbreaker in the blood round, falling 3-1 to Athens’ Keagan Braund.
After a scoreless first period Braund earned an escape point in the second.
Braund cut Brown in the third period to knot things up at 1-1.
Brown appeared to get the go ahead takedown with a double leg at the edge of the mat but when Braund fell he pulled Brown out of bounds.
Then with under 20 seconds left Brown took a straight ahead shot and Braund was able to sprawl and spin around for the winning takedown.
The finals, third place, fifth place and seventh place bouts will begin at 2 p.m. today at the Hershey Giant Center today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.