Troy’s Sheldon Seymour has one more big in state match left on the docket.
This Saturday Seymour (120) will be wrestling at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic with the PA All-Stars team.
Seymour will be wrestling against Blair Academy’s Ryan Miller in the opening bout of the match.
Seymour is 141-13 with two state titles while Miller is 113-13 with two New Jersey state titles.
In an interesting twist though Miller goes to school in New Jersey he’s from Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
At 195 Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia (163-6) will be wrestling Shenandoah’s Silas Allred (144-2). They are both two time state champions with Allred from Indiana.
The rest of the PA All-Star team includes Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps (126, 153-10), Bethlehem Catholic’s Kenny Herrmann (132, 152-35), North Hills’ Sam Hillegas (138, 157-5), Wyoming Seminary’s Beau Bartlett (138, 177-9), Wyoming Seminary’s Lachlan McNeil (145, 59-8), Dubois’ Ed Scott (152, 151-6), Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Andrew Cerniglia (160, 121-17), St. Joseph’s Catholic’s Tyler Stolzfus (170, 165-26), Canon-McMillan’s Gerrit Nijenhuis (182, 181-16), Mt. Lebanon’s Luke Stout (195, 153-16) and Sun Valley’s Hunter Catka (220, 134-9).
They will be coached by Wyoming Seminary’s Scott Green.
The rest of the USA All-Star team consists of Pope John XXIII’s Eddie Ventresca of New Jersey (126, 156-17), Windsor’s Dominick Serrano of Colorado (132, 168-0), Lisbon’s Cael Happel of Iowa (138, 217-5), American Heritage’s Frankie Tal-Shahar of Florida (138, 175-13), Lowell’s Austin Boone of Michigan (145, 158-8), Gilroy’s Chase Saldate of California (152, 149-14), Arrowhead’s Keegan O’Toole of Wisconsin (160, 157-5), Cambridge’s Gavin Kane of Georgia (170, 167-2), Colonia’s John Poznanski of New Jersey (182, 155-12), Southeast Polk’s Gabe Christenson of Iowa (195, 156-23) and Parkersburg South’s Braxton Amos of West Virginia (220, 142-0).
Wrestling will be at Pittsburgh University’s Fitzgerald Field House.
At 4 p.m. will be the WPIAL All-Stars vs the Maryland All-Stars with the PA All-Stars vs USA All-Stars to follow at 6 p.m.
