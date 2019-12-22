Troy’s Sheldon Seymour won the 120 pound title at the My House X-Caliber Tournament on Saturday.
He was one of four Trojans who found their way to the medal stand. Seth Seymour (106), Mason Woodward (182) and Jacob Turner (160) all placed as well.
On Saturday Seymour earned a 19-5 technical fall in the semifinals then faced Wyoming Seminary’s Gregor McNell in the championship bout.
In the final match the top seeded Seymour edged the second seeded McNell 6-5 to claim the title.
His younger brother Seth took home sixth place.
Seth lost 7-3 in the semifinals then fell 6-0 in the consolation semifinals.
He forfeited to Landstown’s Yuta Otero in the fifth place bout to take sixth.
Woodward lost his consolation bout by fall to start the day but in the seventh place match he beat Princess Anne’s Kelson Russell-Strake with an 18-2 technical fall to finish seventh.
Turner also opened the day with a consolation loss, 13-6, then was pinned in the seventh place bout by Bound Brook’s Michael Meola in 1:41 in the seventh place match.
Cuneen-Doane Tournament
Three NEB wrestlers reached the podium at Walton’s Annual Tournament Saturday.
Dawson Brown took first at 285 with three falls. He’s currently 9-0 on the year, all of them pins.
Kenric Ricci went 3-1 on the day to take third while Tristen Dunn placed five.
Caleb Tuttle didn’t place was finished the day 2-2 while Jack Shumway was 1-1 before defaulting out of the tournament due to an injury.
Benton 38, Wyalusing 31
The Tigers won six straight matches to rally for the non-league win Saturday, handing the Rams their first loss of the season.
The Rams took an 18-0 lead right off the bat with Skyler Manahan (145) and Jordan Lamb (160) sandwiching forfeits around Logan Newton’s (152) pin.
Benton took the next two matches — Jake Bobersky (170) beat Brian Arnold 4-1 and Kaleb Michael (182) scored a fall — to cut it to 18-9.
Zachary Shaffer (195) scored a forfeit for Wyalusing then the win of the night for the Rams was Jackson Chilson (220) scoring a 3-2 decision over Zach Poust to push their lead to 27-9.
At 285 pounds is when the Benton rally began.
Andrew Wolfe (285) scored a fall followed by Chase Burke (106) earning a forfeit.
Dylan Granahan (113) notched a technical fall while Gable Strickland (132) had a pin.
It was 120 and 126 where the match was decided.
At 120 Tiger Remington Morrow edged out a 5-3 decision over Darevin Curlee while at 126 Ethan Kolb picked up a 6-2 decision over Hunter Manahan.
The final match saw Wyalusing’s Colbrin Nolan (138) earn an 11-1 major decision.
