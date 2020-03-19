Troy’s Sheldon Seymour proved to be a once-in-a-generation wrestler for the Trojans.
The senior won sectional and regional titles en route to his second straight PIAA, Class AA title.
All that success has earned him The Sunday and Daily Review 2019-2020 Wrestler of the Year honor.
Sophomore Gavin Bradley of Athens also had a strong season. He was a sectional and regional champion en route to earning his second straight state medal.
That makes him this year’s Lightweight (106-126) Wrester of the Year.
Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley not only broke back into the medals this year he went undefeated until the PIAA, Class AA semifinals where he lost by one point.
The Griffin came away with a fourth place medal and is this year’s Middleweight (132-160) Wrestler of the Year.
For Canton’s Timmy Ward just getting back on the mat after battling cancer was a win. He wasn’t finished there, though, claiming a sectional title and getting his first PIAA medal earned him the Upperweight (170-285) Wrestler of the Year honor.
Waverly’s Ethan Stotler was one a mission this year to medal at the New York State Championships. Despite coming in as the 11th seed he was able to upset two higher seeds, both by fall, to get into the medals, earning him the Most Dangerous moniker for this year.
Not many wrestlers have done what Athens’ Keegan Braund did. For the first three years of his career he couldn’t get past the district round. Then this year he was fifth at districts, fourth at regionals and eighth at states — moving on and getting on the podium by the edge of his teeth each week.
That success makes him this year’s Most Improved Wrestler.
Canton’s Hayden Ward lived up to the family name. The freshman won a sectional title and made it all the way to the PIAA Championships, the only rookie to do so.
That makes Ward the Newcomer of the Year.
Speaking of Canton, after several years in the dessert they found an oasis. A combination of returnees and newcomers helped them with the NTL and North Section titles this year.
That makes Lyle Wesneski and his staff are the Coaching Staff of the Year.
The first team lightweights (106-126) consist of Sheldon Seymour (120), Bradley (113), Canton’s Isaac Landis (106) and Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff (126).
The middleweights (132-160) are Higley (145), Stotler (160), Hayden Ward (132), Wyalusing’s Logan Newton (152) and Canton’s Riley Parker (138).
The upperweights (170-285) are Timmy Ward (170), Braund (285), NEB’s Dawson Brown (285), Canton’s Garrett Storch (195) and Athens’ Alex West (182).
The two wildcards are Wyalusing’s Jackson Chilson (220) and Canton’s Derek Atherton-Ely (182).
The second team lightweights are Troy’s Seth Seymour (106), Canton’s Bailey Ferguson (113), Athens’ Kaden Setzer (120) and Aiden Garcia (126).
The middleweights are Towanda’s Evan Johnson (145), Waverly’s Garrett Skeens (138), Wyalusing’s Colbrin Nolan (138), Sayre’s Jacob Bennett (152) and Towanda’s Bryant Green (160).
The upperweights are Canton’s Trevor Williams (220), Towanda’s Clay Watkins (195), Sullivan County’s Herm Harney (170), Troy’s Ed Cole (182) and Towanda’s Will Bowen (170).
On the third team for lightweights are Towanda’s Tyler Hawley (113), Waverly’s Connor Stotler (106), Athens’ Jacob Courtney (106) and Wyalusing’s Hunter Manahan (120).
The middleweights are Troy’s Jacob Turner (160), Sullivan County’s Colton Ammerman (152), Towanda’s Skyler Allen (138), Towanda’s Wyatt Delamater (132) and Waverly’s Austin Kimble (152).
The upperweights are Athens’ Ben Pernaselli (195), Williamson’s Kade Sottolano (220), Towanda’s Aaron Herlt (285) and Alex Perez (220) and NP-Liberty’s Logyn Choplosky (285).
