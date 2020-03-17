Troy’s Sheldon Seymour was named the NTL Wrestler of the Year by the league’s coaches.
Seymour finished the year 39-1 and earned his second straight PIAA title.
Canton’s Lyle Wesneski was named the Coach of the Year. Wesneski and his staff won the NTL and North Section titles this past year.
The first team consists of Canton’s Isaac Landis (106), Hayden Ward (132), Riley Parker (138), Tim Ward (170) and Garrett Storch (195); Athens’ Gavin Bradley (113), Alex West (182) and Keegan Braund (285); Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff (126), Logan Newton (152) and Jackson Chilson (220); Towanda’s Evan Johnson (145) and Bryant Green (160); Troy’s Sheldon Seymour (120) and NEB’s Dawson Brown (285).
Both Brown and Braund are co-first team for heavyweight.
The second team consists of Troy’s Seth Seymour (106) and Jacob Turner (160); Canton’s Bailey Ferguson (113), Derek Atherton-Ely (182) and Canton’s Trevor Williams (220); Athens’ Kaden Setzer (120), Aiden Garcia (126) and Karter Rude (145); Wyalusing’s Skyler Manahan (132) and Colbrin Nolan (138); Towanda’s Will Bowen (170) and Clay Watkins (195) and Sayre’s Jacob Bennett (152).
