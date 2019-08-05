WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK- One of the exciting moments in any NASCAR race is the race in itself on pit road. To be the fastest team, to change four tires and add fuel and get your car out in front of your competitors may be the difference in winning or losing.
The pit crew are as close to any pro sports team you can get with their endurance, quickness, timing and teamwork all being the keys to success. These pit crew members are normally guys in their mid 20’s to 30’s, that spend hours of practicing, working out in the gym, and doing anything they can to hone their craft. In this super-competitive world that is measured in tenths of a second, most pit crew members are replaced by someone younger, stronger, quicker by the time they hit their early 40’s. Which is why the story of Troy’s Terry Spalding is that much more amazing.
Spalding, at age 51, is beginning his 25th year as a tire changer in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series. We had the time to chat with Terry at the Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen.
Terry started our chat with life back at Troy and how his opportunity in racing came about.
“I played football in high school, that was my main sport, then I went to Mansfield University and played football there. But grades where not really that good so I didn’t stay at school long,” Spalding said.
“I decided to go in the Army after that and that gave me the structure I needed,” he continued. “I was in the Army 1986-89. After I got out of the military in 1990 I moved down to North Carolina. I was watching some racing on TV one Sunday and I thought I could probably do that. Charlotte was about a hour and 45 minutes away from me so I started driving down at night when I’d get out of work. I started going to the NASCAR shops, and started talking to people in the shops and try to get a job. I probably talked to every shop there was and nobody would give me a job, I had no experience in racing.”
“I knew Jimmy Spencer and he knew my dad some and Al Kretchinger, who was his crew chief at the time, he knew my dad. I was trying to get in to talk to Jimmy or Al. Jimmy’s cousin manned the front desk and she wouldn’t even let me pass her to go in and talk. So what I wound up doing was I parked in this farmers field behind the shop and walked across the field and literally snuck in the back door of the shop. And I didn’t get 20 feet when Al Kretchinger the crew chief saw me and said, ‘What are you doing here? You can’t be doing this.’ So I started talking to him telling him I was trying to get into racing and who I was and he remembered my dad, Rod, and he said, ‘Well we’re a small team and we have a certain budget, in fact we are already over budgeted so we just don’t have a spot for you.’ Well, I offered to work for free and I would do anything to learn and my pay my dues.”
“He told me that guys that work for free usually don’t work out that well and I told him that if he gave me the chance to learn, I would work for free and work harder and longer than he did. He said, ‘Well, O.K., if you say so, show up next Monday morning and we’ll give you a chance.’ Well, little did I know that Al worked 90 hours a week so for the next three months, I worked for free for 90 hours a week trying to prove myself. It was getting rough for awhile cause I had no money coming in that I was wondering if I made the right choice. It was then that the shop next door saw I was working for free and saw how hard I worked and offered me a paid job. I went to tell Al about it and he said to tell me to tell them never mind and that he would start paying me. It was great after that, we won races in the Xfinity series, it was the Busch series back then. We worked with a great bunch of guys that taught me a lot. They taught me how to be a mechanic and build cars from the ground up, fabricator, plum the cars, all of it.”
His life as a shop member during the week and pit crew on weekends started to phase itself out Spalding explained, “About ten years I was working for Ray Everham racing.
I was a set up specialist and I was also the front tire changer. But that was about the times when salaries for pit crew members changed, you could actually make a really good living just pitting the car. At that time there was a lot more work, a lot more emphasis on the pit crew work of the car so it was hard to do both so I chose doing the pit crew work. So ever since then I’ve been just a front tire changer.”
In his career, Spalding has not been short on major moments, “So there are four races in NASCAR where they give you a ring and I’ve won three of them,” Spalding remarked. “I won the Daytona 500 with Austin Dillion, I won the Brickyard 400 with Paul Menard, and I won the Coke 600 in Charlotte with Austin. The Southern 500 in Darlington is the one I’m missing.”
We talked to Spalding about his age in the sport and keeping up with younger teammates.
“When I first started I used to live in the gym. By the time I hit 40 I knew I had to start slowing down and be a little smarter with my workouts. I had to learn how to take care of my body a little better, I try to watch what I eat and stay healthy and still practice often.”
Spalding said he’s not ready to retire and hopes he can keep it up for a few more years.
He now calls home Krause, NC, not far from Charlotte.
This weekend at the Glen he will be the front tire changer on the no. 8 of Daniel Hemric driving the Caterpillar Chevrolet hoping to pickup a win in front of the hometown crowd.
