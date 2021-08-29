TROY — A lockdown defensive performance was not enough for the Troy football team on Friday night, as the Trojans dropped their season opener to Bald Eagle Area, 20-0.
Using two quarterbacks, the Eagles marched down the field on the game’s opening drive, which culminated in a 33-yard touchdown run by Garrett Burns.
Bald Eagle Area tacked on another touchdown in the second quarter, this one a 19-yard pass from Carson Nagle to Camron Watkins.
The point after attempt was no good, and the Eagles held a 13-0 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first half.
However, that would be the extent of the scoring for the Eagles, as the Trojan defense held the passing game in check in the second half.
“Early on, we were a bit confused with our responsibilities, but once we settled down, I was really quite pleased with how the defense played today.” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “They gave up 13 points against a defense that predominantly scores a lot of points.”
The Trojans had a chance to pull within one score at the end of the first half, but a delay of game penalty pushed them back, and the final play of the half resulted in an interception near the goal line.
“We moved the ball well, unless we were penalized or had people going the wrong way — a lot of the things that happen in Week 1 games,” Smith said.“We had a lot of the first-game confusion, and shot ourselves in the foot offensively, which we can’t afford to do.”
Smith admitted that his players were not in complete game shape, but added that it would come as the season progresses.
On top of that, Troy is fielding a team that does not have the most experience.
“We have a young team (with) a whole new secondary and linebacker crew. These kids are just getting their feet wet,” Smith said. “A lot of them are spending more time thinking than they are playing, and it’s hard to play really fast when you’re still trying to figure out what you’re supposed to do. That’ll get better.”
With four minutes left in the game, the Trojans were driving, but wound up facing a fourth and ten with the game on the line.
Quarterback Justice Chimics’s pass was intercepted and returned for a 60-yard touchdown, putting a dagger in Troy’s chances of coming back.
“You hate to take any young quarterback and try to put the game on his back. We tried to manage that a little bit,” Smith said. “We were just trying to make something happen, and they were sitting on our routes. That’s probably a bad call on my part.”
When the game ended, Smith told his players not to be ashamed, noting the depth and skill the Eagles brought.
“I’m not totally unhappy with how the kids performed,” he said.
However, things will not get any easier for the Trojans in the weeks ahead.
“We have no cupcakes on our schedule,” Smith said. “We don’t have any warm up games.”
Troy will travel to Athens to face the 1-0 Wildcats next Friday.
“We’re going to focus on the NTL and get back at it next week with a pretty good Athens team,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.