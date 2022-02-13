MONTGOMERY — The Troy girls basketball team played lock-down defense in a 41-26 win over Montgomery on Saturday afternoon.
Makenna Matthews scored two three pointers in the first quarter for Troy and the Trojans outscored the Red Raiders 12-9.
Troy led 21-19 at halftime. The Trojans made some adjustments at halftime and came out ready to shut down the Montgomery offense.
The Red Raiders were held to just four points in the third quarter and five points in the fourth quarter.
Matthews led the Trojans with 13 points and Kailyn Sterling scored 11.
Faith Persing scored a team-high 11 points for the Red Raider.
Wellsboro 37, Wyalusing 34
WYALUSING — The Wellsboro girls basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Wyalusing girls basketball team 37-34 on Saturday afternoon.
The Rams were outscored 11-1 in the fourth quarter.
Emma Coolidge led the Hornets with 14 points.
Olivia Leichliter scored 12 points and Bryn Zionkowski scored nine points for the Rams.
Wyalusing finishes its season with a visit to face Sullivan County on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Towanda 65, Sullivan County 23
The Towanda girls basketball team won its 14th straight game after defeating Sullivan County 65-23 on Saturday afternoon.
Porschia Bennett had a stat line of 24 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals and Paige Manchester recorded 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, and eight steals for the Black Knights.
Bennett needs six more points to reach 1,000 career points and Manchester needs 14 more points.
Stella Harney led Sullivan County with 13 points.
Towanda hosts Troy on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
