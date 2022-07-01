TROY — The Troy Softball Minors All-Stars fell to Susquehanna in District 15 Winners’ Bracket play on Thursday by a score of 8-3.
Susquehanna was the home team for the contest, and jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Troy got on the board in the top of the second inning when Gracie Pepper scored on an RBI single by Ally Allen.
Pitcher Blaklee Brown struck out the side in the bottom of the second and helped her team pull within one run in the top of the third.
Lily Weaver drew a walk with one out, and Brown drove her in with a double before taking third on the throw.
Brown then scored on a passed ball to make the score 4-3.
However, that was all the offense Troy could put together, as they were held scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Susquehanna plated four runs in the bottom of the third to extend the lead to five runs, which was enough cushion despite being held to one hit in the final three innings.
Allen, Brown and Madison Morgan each had one hit for Troy in the game.
The loss was Troy’s first in bracket play.
They will now try to work through to the Losers’ Bracket, beginning with a game against Northeast Bradford on Wednesday, July 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.