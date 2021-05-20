The Troy softball team picked up one of their biggest wins of the year, as the season winds to a close with a 5-2 win at Wellsboro on Wednesday.
Lindsay Steele threw a three-hitter, allowing just one earned run, and striking out four.
Steele also did damage at the plate as she and Tyra Williams each hit home runs in the game.
Rachel Kingsley had two hits, with an RBI and Arian Wilcox and Olivia Tate had hits.
Taylor Williams and Abigail Wrisley scored runs in the game.
Wellsboro had the game tied in the bottom of the third, but in the fourth Troy took the lead when Kingsley singled home Taylor Williams. Then, an inning later both Steele and Tyra Williams hit home runs to put the game away.
Maddi Bordas, Chelsie English and Jordyn Abernathy had hits for Wellsboro, with Abernathy getting a double. Jena Boyce and English had RBI and Kerrah Clymer and Abernathy scored runs.
Troy finishes the season Friday when they host Williamson.
Montgomery 3, Wyalusing 0
The Rams, who entered the day seeded second in the District 4, AA standings took on the Red Raiders, the second seed in Class A, and it was a classic pitcher’s duel.
Few pitchers have thrown better than Hailey Jayne the past two weeks, and she was strong in the loss, striking out seven and allowing five hits and no runs, with the three runs.
The problem for the Rams is that Montgomery ace Faith Persing was lights out, throwing a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.
Haley McGroarty and London Edwards had the lone Wyalusing hits in the game.
The Rams host Canton today with a chance to wrap up the NTL large-school crown.
CV 7, Canton 4
It was a big matchup for playoff seeding, and CV came out on top.
With the win CV should leapfrog Canton to fourth in the Class A standings. Canton does have another game with Wyalusing to try and move back ahead. The two should square off in the district quarters, and the higher seed of the two would host the game.
CV took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the second, but Canton came back with four runs to get within a run.
However, the Indians got two in the sixth to put things away.
Katie Adams, Madison Hoopes, McKenna Cary, Abby Ackley, Makayla Vargeson, Ruby Sherman, Megan Hyde and Keyana Thomas all had hits for CV.
Adams, Hoopes, Vargason and Tabbitha Piper scored runs, while Autumn Outman scored two runs.
Ackley had two RBI and Sherman and Hyde had RBI.
Sherman struck out one in three innings and Makenzie Surine struck out one in four innings of one-hit shutout relief.
Sara Saar and Katie shay both had home runs for Canton. Saar had a three RBI day.
Mae Kinner had two hits for Canton and scored a run.
Molly Ward and Emmi Ward had hits and Sara Davy scored a run.
Jillian Shay struck out one on the mound.
Millville 15, Sullivan County 7
Jaeden Patson, Kaelyn Wettlaufer and Brooke Jordan had two hits each for the Griffins in the game.
Patson scored three runs and Wettlaufer scored a run, while Jordan had an RBI.
Chloe Burke, Ava Dunham, Mallory Dickinson, Lorena Marquardt and Samantha Albright all had hits.
Burke had a double and an RBI and Dunham had two RBI. Dickinson had a double and two RBI and Marquardt scored a run.
Newark Valley 6, Waverly 5
Down 5-0 in the bottom of the seventh, the Wolverines rallied with a five-run inning, keyed by a two-out Audrey Ennis grand slam to tie the game.
But, the Cardinals came right back in the top of the eighth with a run to come away with the victory.
Newark Valley scored the winning run off a single and moved to second and third on defensive indifference, before scoring on a wild pitch.
Ennis had three hits, four RBI and a run scored and Alyssa Sindoni had a double.
Sidney Tomasso, Michaela Lauper and Jaydn Babcock had hits for Waverly, and all three scored runs.
Hali Jenner had an RBI and scored a run.
Jenner struck out one in 1/3 of an inning. Olivia Robinson pitched 7 1/3 inning of relief, striking out 10 and Tomasso got one out by strikeout.
Notre Dame 3, Edison 0
Olivia Switzer threw a four-hit shutout, striking out six for the Crusaders in the win.
Lawson Bigelow hit her eighth home run of the season, in her ninth game, and Switzer had two hits, with a double.
Shannon Maloney had a double and scored a run and Ellie Mustico and Ana Milazzo had hits, with Mustico scoring a run.
Izzy Griffin had two RBI.
Mallory Mowchan, Sidney Cooper, Bailey Mawhir and Emma Maggs had hits for Edison.
Gabby Milazzo struck out five in a six-hitter for Edison.
