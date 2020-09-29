This fall the Troy sports teams had some high hopes.
The football team is defending NTL champs, and were off to a 2-1 start.
The girls’ cross country seniors have never lost a league dual meet in their careers and the girls’ soccer team had hopes of being NTL contenders.
Now, everything is on hold after Troy shut down athletics due to a pair of positive Covid cases.
Troy is doing remote learning until Oct. 16 and students at this time will be returning to the building on Oct. 19 according to a post shared by the superintendent on the Troy Area School District Facebook page.
No extra curricular activities will be held at least during the time up until Oct. 16.
They are the second NTL team shut down until mid-October, as Canton shut down last week and won’t return until the 13th of October.
For Troy’s athletes and coaches it’s a tough situation as they now are left with very little time left in the regular season to get games in.
Boys’ soccer coach Jason Hodlofski knows his kids will keep in shape and ready at home, and he hopes they get some games in later in October.
“This is a season and a year we won’t forget,” Hodlofski said. “I have set fourth a training schedule for all our players to keep training on their own, staying in shape and maintaining 1,000 ball touches per day. It’s not just about soccer, it’s about keeping a schedule not only physical, but also staying mentally fit.
“We hope we can come out of this in mid October with a shortened season, but still play soccer. All student athletes have to keep working hard, not only physically, but mentally for their school work. Stay focused during our changing school year and work hard to be ready for the opening of our school and country. All educators, parents and friends need to stay open minded to help other friends and students who may have trouble during these times of isolation. We are all in this together and everyone neds someone to talk to. No one left behind.”
For the soccer teams they were already trying to get by shorthanded after Canton shut down, now the Trojans find themselves without any soccer for a while.
While it’s a tough situation for the teams, girls’ soccer coach Wayne Pratt understands it is what needs to happen at this time.
“I have been blessed with a very talented team this year, not only do they possess talent academically and athletically, this team bonded as a family last year,” Pratt said. “They are highly motivated to push each other to do their best and unselfish as to who gets the headlines. This team wins as one and loses as one. The loss of our Canton family for two weeks hit us very hard. The ladies felt as though they had lost a family member. The shutdown for us right now is what had to be done. Our administration made a very difficult decision, but in the end they knew the safety of our kids K-12 is first priority. We support their decision 100%. Yes a difficult pill to swallow, but our ladies know the correct decision made.
“During the shutdown I know these ladies will continue to work themselves to stay sharp and ready for the return to the field. The timing kind of stinks, as we had a good thing going early with no goals given up and the offense pounding out shots .But, none the less I am confident when we return we will pick up right where we left off. I am hoping that on the 19th we are allowed to hit the field with a game. We will be ready when the green light comes. When we return it looks like we will have six days to get five games in to qualify for districts. I know the work ethic that is taught at both Troy and Canton will sustain us through this challenging time and i have no doubt that when we return as one family on the feild we will be in rhythm. We would like to add our best of luck and stay safe to the rest of our soccer teams throughout the NTL. Play on!”
When it comes to cross country there are plenty of questions, and unknowns, for the Trojans and Canton Warriors.
Troy coach Gary Ward wonders if they will be able to make up meets they have lost, knowing the kids remember racing individuals.
“They look forward to competing vs. the kids that are running their pace,” Ward said. “Also, the kids love to run different courses they like the challenge of round top and the speed of NEB. And, there is always a story or two of the runner that took a wrong turn at Sullivan County and was about to run a railroad grade to the middle of a far away state forest.”
One bit thing for cross country is the Trojans face a return to school on Oct. 19. Extra curriculars are postponed until at least the 16th, but the kids don’t even return to school until the 19th.
If the Trojans can’t return to running until the 19th, the NTL meet is on Oct. 17, leaving the runners in a possible bind.
“I hope that the league looks at pushing the NTL meet back to the 24th or running half of the teams on the 17th and the other on the 24th of October,” Ward said. “There is talk about districts, but many question if it will happen.”
Right now, Ward is reminding his runners that any chance they get to run is special.
“Coaches say to their teams that everyday day that we run together is a gift,” Ward said. “When AThens lined up on our starting line I welcomed them to Mt. Pisgah and I thanked them for traveling to Troy. Schools want to compete, but they want to be safe. I feel like cross country can distance safely and we have a venue that lends itself to less risk than others. We are all just trying to figure out the rules and what we need to do at every corner. Covid is not over and we continue to strive to provide opportunities for our student athletes. Many of my runners truly see competing in a whole new light. They take nothing for granted. My seniors girls have not lost a dual meet in the league. They want the opportunity to defend their streak. They don’t want Covid to be the most formidable opponent. The boys want to race against their rivals and their familiar NTL teams.”
With time off, Ward knows it is up to the runners to stay ready on their own.
“Runners have to be self motivated and more disciplined than ever,” Ward said.
For all the teams this is going to make things tough.
Cross country will return likely right after the league meet is scheduled to be held. Soccer would return for the final week of the season, while volleyball would have just under two weeks left when they returned.
The football team will miss games against Wellsboro, Sayre and Northwest and would return in time for the final regular season game against NP-Mansfield. It would leave the Trojans with a four-game season, two of those four against the same NP-Mansfield team.
The shutdown at Canton and Troy is going to impact more than just those two schools.
It will leave a lot of opposing schools with less games, in already shortened seasons.
A week ago Wellsboro was scheduled to play Canton. This week they were scheduled to play Troy.
Now the Hornets just hope to find some game so they don’t have to lose two games off their schedule.
“At this point we are looking for a game,” Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand said. “Possibly North Penn again as they have Canton. We just want to play football games and most coaches would agree. The kids deserve it, and it’s not fair to practice each week and be on the wrong side of everyone’s schedule when they get shut down.
“The situation is day-to-day and has been mentally draining on both players and coaches. We are going to continue to prepare and be ready to play as soon as we can get a game. We take care of ourselves, stay as safe as possible and hope to be playing this Friday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.