WELLSBORO — The Troy Trojans rolled into Wellsboro with their foot on the gas pedal and steamrolled to a 45-3 victory to continue their undefeated 2022 season on Thursday night.
“I feel like a week ago, we played a bit timid and a bit nervous,” Troy Head Coach Jim Smith said. “We kind of blew the first half with our timidness and mistakes, I just feel like we needed to start believing in ourselves and having confidence.”
In the Thursday matchup with Wellsboro, that confidence was found in abundance.
Evan Woodward would get things started for Troy by intercepting a pass on the first drive, one of three Trojan turnovers on the night.
Just two plays later, Clayton Smith would rumble into the end zone from four yards out for a touchdown to give the Trojans a 7-0 lead.
Wellsboro responded on their next drive, with Will Gastrock hitting Jack Poirier for a deep pass down the right sideline.
But the Troy defense would hold, and Mason Woodward would swat a would-be touchdown away forcing Wellsboro to settle for a field goal — which Poirier would knock in from 33 yards out.
From that point forward, Troy would dominate every facet of the game, with the special teams unit coming up with some huge plays.
“This is a special group,” Smith said. “It’s a young group, the majority of our kids are underclassmen … Most of the kids are young. But they’re doing a great job elevating, competing and learning, and we are deeper than we have been in a while.”
On the very next play, Charles Oldroyd would catch the ball on Troy’s 10-yard line and find nothing but green turf in front of him as he took it to the house for a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown to go up 14-3.
On their next kickoff, Troy would opt for an onside kick and recover.
Two plays later quarterback Evan Woodward would scamper in for a 44-yard touchdown run and extend the lead even further.
On its next possession, Troy would start to roll out the passing game.
Evan Woodward would find Justice Chimics on a pass over the middle of the field for a 78-yard touchdown as Troy continued to assert its dominance.
Evan Woodward wouldn’t be done slinging the rock around just yet, and found Mason Woodward in the second quarter for his second passing touchdown – this time from 20 yards out.
“It’s great,” Evan said of getting his team’s passing game going. “We’ve been practicing it, and we knew it was going to click at some point. Luckily enough, tonight was that night.”
Troy put together one of their best passing performances of the year, and Evan Woodward completed 3 of 4 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Joseph Fry would also get the chance to throw some passes, completing 2 of 3 for 34 yards while Mason Smith also got in on the action completing two passes for 31 yards as well.
Later in the second quarter, Mason Smith would recover a fumble deep in Wellsboro territory to set up a 31-yard field goal by Justice Chimics soon after to extend the advantage to 38-3.
Lincoln Chimics forced yet another turnover on the next Wellsboro possession and Smith would find paydirt for his second time of the evening to bring the score to 45-3 before the half.
With the game well in hand, Troy would cycle in some of their younger players in the second half and left with a commanding 45-3 victory to move to 6-0 on the year.
“It’s awesome,” Evan Woodward said of his younger teammates getting a chance to play a majority of the second half. “We love our young guys and they love us. They’re some of the best in the league.”
The run game for Troy was once again spectacular, racking up 190 total yards paced by Smith — who had 47 yards and two touchdowns.
Evan Woodward added to his efficient passing numbers with 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground while nine other Trojans added to the strong attack for Troy.
With their undefeated record still intact, Troy will now enter the meat of their schedule.
Over the final weeks, Troy will take on Towanda (2-3), Northwest (4-1), Loyalsock (4-1), and Canton (5-0) and will be truly tested down the stretch.
“We do have some big games coming up,” Smith said. “We got Loyalsock, a AAA power, and we’re not going to be afraid of anyone we play. We’re not going to worry about winning or losing. We are just going to have fun and work hard and see what happens. A lot of times if you do those things, wins just sort of happen.”
The red-hot Trojans will put their undefeated record on the line next Friday when they host Towanda at 7 p.m.
