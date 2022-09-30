WELLSBORO — The Troy Trojans rolled into Wellsboro with their foot on the gas pedal and steamrolled to a 45-3 victory to continue their undefeated 2022 season on Thursday night.

“I feel like a week ago, we played a bit timid and a bit nervous,” Troy Head Coach Jim Smith said. “We kind of blew the first half with our timidness and mistakes, I just feel like we needed to start believing in ourselves and having confidence.”