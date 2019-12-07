In the first weekend of boys’ basketball action Troy and Sullivan County both won to meet in the Griffins’ tournament final while Canton won at Galeton’s tournament to reach their final.
NEB and NPL will also meet in the Montgomery tournament championship game.
Sayre, Wyalusing and Waverly also picked up their first wins of the season.
SULLIVAN COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Troy 78, Meadowbrook Christian 33
Ty Barrett netted 32 points in just three quarters of action to lead the Trojans to their opening season boys’ basketball win Friday.
Troy jumped out a 17-3 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Mason Imbt added 14 points while Ethan VanNoy chipped in with seven.
Nick Williams, Zeb Oldroyd and Jeff Bush each netted six as Devin Selleck finished with four.
Justice Chimics notched two points and Isaiah Rinebolt rounded out the scoring with one.
They play hosts Sullivan County in the title game tonight.
Sullivan County 60, MMI Prep 36
The Griffins out scored MMI Prep 30-8 in the third quarter as they pulled away for their season opening win Friday.
Sullivan led 19-17 at the half but went 9-for-10 from the 3-point line in the second half to win comfortably. Six different players hit from deep for the Griffins.
That was in contrast to their shooting at the charity stripe where they were just 3-for-14.
Sam Carpenter led the way with 14 points while Jesse Williams added 11 and Justin Metzger netted 10.
Jalen Thomas had nine points, eight assists and three steals with Omar Rubio and Riley King getting three points and Garhett Parrish scoring two.
The Griffins take on Troy in the title game today at 7:30 p.m. as MMI Prep plays Meadowbrook at 6 p.m.
5th ANNUAL SUSQUEHANNA/BRADFORD COUNTY CHALLENGE
Sayre 67, Blue Ridge 59
A 20-13 run in the third quarter was the difference in the Redskins’ season opening boys’ basketball win Friday.
They led 32-31 at the half with both teams netting 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Corbin Brown and Dom Fabbri combined for 41 points to lead Sayre. Brown, who scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half, also had 13 rebounds to nab the double-double. Fabbri finished with 20 points, six assists, seven boards and three steals.
Zach Moore added 14 points while Matt Lane and Luke Horton both chipped in with four points. Lane finished with seven assists and four boards while Horton grabbed five rebounds.
Brayden Horton and Connor Young had two points a piece. Horton also had eight rebounds and five assists as Young grabbed five boards.
Carson Koehler led the Red Raiders with 16 points.
Sayre will face Susquehanna today, back at Blue Ridge, with a 5 p.m. tip-off.
Wyalusing 53, Susquehanna 43
Abram Bennett had 16 points to lead the Rams in their season opener Friday.
The Rams led 15-7 after the first quarter but Susquehanna cut it to 20-14 at the half. An 11-point third quarter pushed the Wyalusing lead back to nine points.
They finished strong with 22 points in the fourth to secure the win.
Mitchell Burke and Shane Fuhrey had 11 points a piece, Matt Brown netted eight with Grayden Cobb rounding out the scorers with seven.
The Rams face Blue Ridge at 6:30 p.m. today.
KYLE LYNN TOURNAMENT
North Penn-Liberty 52, South Williamsport 42
NPL started strong and finished strong as they picked up the season opening win.
The Mounties led 14-8 after the first quarter but South cut it to 24-19 at the half. They squeezed the lead down to 32-29 after three quarters but NPL netted 20 in the final frame to pull away for the win.
Noah Spencer led the Mountaineers with 14 points as Sam Shedden added nine. Koleton Roupp scored eight, Duncan Zeafla notched seven, Brandon Thompson and Colton Litzelman had five points a piece with Kevin Alexander added four.
Ethan Laudenslager led South with 17 points.
NPL faces NEB in the title game at 3:30 p.m.
Northeast Bradford 55, Montgomery 30
NEB led 28-17 at the half then out scored the Raiders 27-13 in the second half to nab the season opening win.
The Crown brothers combined for 27 points (Lucas Crown 15, Andy Crown 12) to lead the Panthers while Clayton Connor had nine points.
Logan Mullen and Nick Marino had six points a piece, Anthony Bisignano added three, Dan Williams notched two with Jordan Lynch and Julian Jampo both scoring one.
NEB plays NPL in the title game at 3:30 p.m. today.
NEB won the JV game 33-10 as Dominick Pasey had 10 points to lead the Panthers.
LOYALSOCK TOURNAMENT
Loyalsock 98, NP-Mansfield 62
The Lancers jumped out to a 22-4 first quarter lead en route to the win Friday.
Logan Tokarz had 16 points to lead the Tigers while Alex Stein netted 12 and Curtis Craig had 10.
Jacob Evans and Brody Burleigh had seven points apiece, Nolan Frederick and Seth Nelson each had five points with Tom King, Dominic Garverick and Eli Shaw all netting two points a piece.
Aiden Gair led Loyalsock with 31 points.
NPM will take on Wellsboro in the consolation game at 6 p.m. today.
Whitehall 54, Wellsboro 38
Joe Grab had 17 points but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets fell in their season opener in boys’ basketball action Friday.
Whitehall held a narrow 16-14 advantage after the first quarter but then held Wellsboro to one second quarter point to take a 39-15 lead at the half. They coasted from there.
Ty Morral added 10 points as Isaac Keane finished with five.
Conner Adams, Liam Manning and Carson Davis had two points a piece to round out the Wellsboro scorers.
Darryn Callahan had five boards for the Hornets.
Wellsboro faces NPM in the consolation game at 6 p.m. today.
GALETON TOURNAMENT
Canton 73, Galeton 21
The Warriors jumped out to a 20-9 first quarter lead and scored 20 points or more in the first three quarters en route to the season opening win.
Ben Knapp led Canton with 12 points while Reese Allen added 10.
Cooper Kitchen netted nine, Evan Landis scored eight, Zach Rentzel notched seven with Joel Schoonover, Isaiah Neimczyk, Austin Palmer and Caden Williams all getting four points.
Brendan Matthews and Cameron Bellows chipped in with three points a piece.
Ty Stover had 10 points to lead Galeton as Noah Shutt netted five. Joey Brumbaugh and Kaleb Brabowski both scored one.
Canton takes on Williamson in the title game at 7:30 p.m. while Galeton faces Austin at 4:30 p.m.
NON-TOURNAMENT
Waverly 76, Newark Valley 58
Scott Woodring had 26 points and 12 boards to lead the Wolverines to their IAC opening win in boys’ basketball action Friday.
Caden Hollywood had 13 points and three assists, Ryan Lambert added 10 points while Aiden Westbrook had nine points and five boards.
Jalen McCarty and Joey Tomasso had six points each with Tomasso also getting four steals and three assists.
Kobe Decker chipped in with two points while Peyton Bowen notched one point and four steals.
Waverly won the JV game 67-28 as Nailon Carling had 16 points and Davis Croft added 14.
The Wolverines host Notre Dame on Tuesday.
Millville 30, Towanda 25
The Black Knights gave the defending District IV, Class AA champions a run for their money in their own gym on Friday.
The game was tied at 5-all after the first quarter with the Quakers taking an 18-10 lead at the half.
The Knights would out score them 14-6 in the second half but couldn’t get over the hump.
Kolby Hoffman flirted with a double-double with nine points and eight boards for Towanda while Trent Kithcart added two points and seven rebounds.
Octavious Chacona netted seven, Nate Parker scored six and Neal Austin finished with one.
Tanner Kunkle chipped in with five assists, five boards and two steals.
