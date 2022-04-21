WELLSBORO — The Troy track and field squads swept Canton and host Wellsboro during a Northern Tier League meet on Wednesday.
The Troy boys won the meet with 90.5 points with Wellsboro second with 49.5 and Canton third with 48.
The girls meet went to the Lady Trojans with 85 points. Wellsboro finished second with 69 points and Canton was third with 35.
In the boys meet, Wellsboro’s Jack Poirier won the 100 meters in 11.67 seconds with his teammate Dillon Boyce second and Troy’s Colin Loveland third.
Poirier and Boyce were also 1-2 in the 200 with Troy’s Isais Watkins finishing third.
Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk won the 400 meters in 55.17. Troy’s Jacob Wales was second and Canton’s Ashton Rockwell finished third.
The 800 meter run was all Troy as Jacob Hinman won the race in 2:21.90 with Brayden Spalding second and Hart Houseknecht third.
Canton’s Ben Fitch won the 1,600 with a time of 5:27.45. Housknecht was second and Wellsboro’s Chris Greenwalt finished third.
In the 3,200, Housknecht crossed the line first in 12:39.03 with his teammate Evan Geer second and Canton’s Hunter Huffman third.
Troy’s Dustin Hagin won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
In the 110, he finished in 15.40 and was followed by teammate Austin Smith and Wellsboro’s Micah Vickery. Hagin won the 300 hurdles in 44.27 with Smith second and Vickery third.
Wellsboro’s Poirier, Jack Bryant, Boyce and Alex Citrino won the 4x100 relay in 46.02 seconds with Troy second and Canton third.
Troy won the 4x400 relay in 3:53.87 with Canton second and Wellsboro third, while the Trojans won the 4X800 relay in 9:51.69 and Canton was second.
Hagin won the high jump with a top height of 5 feet, 8 inches. Wellsboro’s Justice Harlan was second and Canton’s Caiden Williams was third.
The pole vault went to Troy’s Seth Seymour, who cleared the bar at 10-3. Wellsboro’s Spencer Wetzel was second and Hinman was third.
Troy’s Loveland won the long jump with a leap of 19-6. Williams was second and Poirier was third.
Wellsboro’s Aiden Gehman was first in the triple jump with a hop, skip and jump of 39-4. Loveland was second and Niemczyk finished in third.
Troy’s Mason Imbt won the shot put with a heave of 43-8 1/2. Williams finished second and Troy’s Avery Sens was third.
The boys discus went to Canton’s Kyle Kapichok with a throw of 121-7. Williams finished second and Wellsboro’s Wyatt Gastrock was third.
Kapichok also took the javelin with a 115-10. Canton’s Anthony Asbury was second and Wellsboro’s Watson Feil finished third.
In the girls meet, Troy’s Anneliese Getola won the 100 meters in 12.59. Her teammate Caelyn Pine was second and Canton’s Kendall Kitchen finished in third place.
Getola also won the 200 meters in 28.13. She was followed by Wellsboro’s Katherine DeCamp and Liliana Cuneo.
Pine captured the 400 meters in 1:07.45 with Wellsboro’s Emily Richardson taking second and Canton’s Laci Niemczyk third.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts won the 800 with a time of 2:34.04. Troy’s Katie Lackey was second and Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage was third.
The 1,600 went to McRoberts in 5:55.43 with Troy’s Alyssa Parks second and Lackey third.
Troy’s Lilly DePew won the 3,200 in 16:01.53 with her teammates Emma Colton and Isis Lyons following behind in second and third.
Getola won the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.19. Geer came home in second place and Wellsboro’s Hannalee Cleveland was third.
Parks won the 300 hurdles in 55.79 with Wellsboro’s Liliana Cuneo second and Sarah Seeling finishing third.
Troy won the 4x100 relay in 54.77 with Wellsboro second and Canton third.
The 4x400 relay went to Canton with a time of 4:45.06. Wellsboro was second and Troy took third.
Troy also won the 4x800 relay with a time of 11:32.15. Canton finished second and Wellsboro was third.
In the field, Wellsboro’s Annika Gehman won the high jump with a 4-08. Parks was second and Seeling finished third.
Kitchen won the pole vault as she cleared 7-06. Troy’s Bailey Johnson was second and Wellsboro’s Emma Owlett was third.
Gehman, Richardson and Kallie Baltzley made it a 1-2-3 finish for Wellsboro in the long jump.
Gehman also won the triple jump with Troy’s Geer second and Wellsboro’s Alyssa Bisbing third.
Wellsboro’s Grace Harlan was first in the shot put with a throw of 25-10 1/2. Troy’s Mazee Brown was second and Morgan Harkness finished third.
The girls discus competition went to Wellsboro’s Isobel Anderegg with a throw of 76-6. Her teammate Hannah Gilmour was second with Troy’s Brown third.
Troy’s Molly Davison won the javelin with a toss of 83-9. Canton’s Samantha Brackman took second with Troy’s Madeline Seeley third.
Canton and Troy will be at the Lock Haven Invite on Friday.
