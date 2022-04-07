Troy sweeps visiting Wyalusing

TROY — The Troy track and field squads opened up their 2022 season with a visit from Northern Tier League rival Wyalusing. In the end it would be the host Trojans getting the sweep of the Rams on Tuesday.
The Troy girls picked up a close 77.5-72.5 victory over the Rams, while the Trojans took the boys meet 93-56.
On the girls side of things, the Troy team of Julia Colton, Lilly DePew, Katie Lackey and Alyssa Parks won the 4X800 relay in 11 minutes, 48.8 seconds.
Troy’s Anneliese Getola won the 100 meter hurdles in 17.4 seconds with teammates Elizabeth Geer second and Nevaeh Tucker third.
Getola also won the 100 meter dash in 12.8 with Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley finishing second and Troy’s Caelyn Pine third.
Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe came home first in the 1,600 with a time of 6:08.7. Troy’s Katie Lackey and Sydney Taylor finished second and third.
The Lady Rams got a first-place finish from Kassandra Kerin (1:06.7) in the 400. Troy’s Parks and Molly Davison finished second and third.
Geer finished first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 58.6. Taylor was second and Wyalusing’s Anna Kipp was third.
Lackey won the 800 meters in 2:46.1. Her teammates Julia Colton and Parks rounded out the top three.
Getola crossed the line first in the 200 meters with a time of 27.1 Haley was second and Kerin finished third.
Beebe was first in the 3,200 with a time of 13:41.1. Troy’s Emma Colton and Isis Lyon rounded out the top three.
In the field, Troy’s Maezee Brown tossed the discus 80 feet, 1 inch to grab a first-place finish. Wyalusing’s Marissa Johnson was second and her teammate Adeline Sutton was third.
Johnson won the shot put with a throw of 26-4 and her teammates, Morgan Harkness and Brown, finished second and third.
Troy’s Molly Davison captured first in the javelin with a throw of 81-02. Wyalusing’s Emilee Otis and Elaina Goodwin finished second and third, respectively.
Wyalusing’s Layla Botts won the long jump with a top distance of 14 feet, 8 inches. Pine was second and Tucker finished third.
The triple jump would go to Geer with a hop, skip and jump of 28-03. Botts was second and Anna Kipp was third.
Wyalusing’s Hannah Ely won the high jump with a 4-10. It was a clean sweep for the Rams as Mia Wilcox was second and Savannah McCracken finished third.
The pole vault title went to Wyalusing’s Hayley Anaya with a top height of 7 feet. The Rams also took second and third with Celia Rohan and Priscilla Newton grabbing those spots.
The Lady Rams took first in the 4X100 and 4X800 relays.
In the boys event, the Troy team of Evan Geer, Brayden Spaldin, Seth Seymour and Jacob Hinman finished first in the 4X800 relay in 9:34.1
Troy’s Dustin Hagin came home first in the 110 meter hurdles in 15.8. His teammate Austin Smith finished second.
Colin Loveland gave the Trojans a first-place finish in the 100 meters with a time of 11.8 seconds. Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold and Joey Gonsauls rounded out the top three.
Wyalusing freshman Landen Kaufmann was first in the 1,600 with Troy’s Hart Houseknecht and Evan Geer making it an all freshmen top three.
Troy’s Dustin Hagin, Wyatt Hodlofski, Loveland and Isais Watkins came home first in the 4X100 relay with a time of 46.5 seconds.
Watkins finished the 400 in exactly 1 minute to take first. His teammate, Jacob Wales, was second and Wyalusing’s Thomas Oliver was third.
Hagin won the 300 hurdles in 44.1 with teammates Austin Smith and Ryan Breidt second and third, respectively.
Hinman was first in the 800 meters in 2:22.3 Spalding was second and Kaufmann finished third.
In the 200 meters, Watkins crossed the line first in 25.3. Wyalusing’s Arnold and Gonsauls rounded out the top three.
Wyalusing’s Brody Fuhrey won the 3,200 meters in 11:54.8. Second place went to Rams’ Trennan Tewksbury and Troy’s Houseknecht finished third.
The Troy team of Hinman, Watkins, Austin Smith and Seymour finished in 4:00.7 to take first in the 4X400 relay.
In the field, Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman was first in the discus with a throw of 101-06. Troy’s Hunter Kulago was second and Wyalusing’s Abram Bennett was third.
Troy’s Mason Imbt finished with a top throw of 46-01 to take first in the shot put. Palfreyman and Bennett rounded out the top three.
Bennett won the javelin in 112-10 with Imbt second and Wyalusing’s Jacob Horner third.
Loveland won the long jump in 20-06 with Wyalusing’s Nolan Oswald and Grady Cobb rounding out the top three.
The triple jump went to Hagin with a top distance of 40-08.5. Loveland was second and Oswald finished third.
Wyalusing took the top three spots in the high jump with Ethan Lewis leading the way with a 5-09, followed by Cobb and Oswald.
Seymour won the pole vault in 10-0. Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger was second and Hinman was third.
