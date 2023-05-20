CANTON — The visiting Troy Trojans put together a 17-hit performance at the plate as they cruised to an 11-5 win over Canton on Friday.
Troy was led by Olivia Champluvier, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBI and one run scored.
Updated: May 20, 2023 @ 9:32 am
CANTON — The visiting Troy Trojans put together a 17-hit performance at the plate as they cruised to an 11-5 win over Canton on Friday.
Troy was led by Olivia Champluvier, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBI and one run scored.
Tyra Williams also had three hits, including a homer, while adding three runs and one RBI.
Also for Troy, Lauren Ridall went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run, while Caitlyn Knapp finished with two hits, three RBI and one run, and Marlee Stanton went 2-for-5 with a run scored and one RBI.
Rachel Kingsley had two hits and one RBI and Kali Ayres added a triple and one run scored in the win.
In the circle, Ridall got the start and struck out three, while scattering two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Champluvier closed things out with just one run allowed in 1 2/3 innings.
Mae Kinner led Canton with two hits, including a double, one RBI and one run scored.
Madison Hulbert had two hits and scored twice, while Addie Pepper scored a run and had one RBI, and Chelsea Lehman scored once.
Tara Gilbert took the loss as she struck out five and walked one.
Both teams will be heading to the District IV playoffs next week with Canton in Class A and Troy in Class AA.
Canton 14, Montgomery 11
CANTON — The Canton Lady Warriors used a seven-run sixth inning to rally past visiting Montgomery on Thursday.
Tara Gilbert earned her first career varsity win for the Warriors as she struck out three.
Molly Ward led the way at the dish with three hits, including a home run and a double, to go along with two runs scored.
Taryn Acla went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored for the Warriors, who also got two hits, three RBI and one run from Keri Wesneski.
Mae Kinner had a single and a double, while scoring twice and driving in one for Canton.
Also for Canton, Allyson Butcher went 2-for-3 with three RBI.
