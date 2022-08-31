Troy takes down Sayre in four sets

SAYRE — The Troy volleyball team topped NTL foe Sayre in four sets on Tuesday night.
The Lady Trojans won the first set 27-16 and the second set 25-17.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
SAYRE — The Troy volleyball team topped NTL foe Sayre in four sets on Tuesday night.
The Lady Trojans won the first set 27-16 and the second set 25-17.
Sayre fought back to take the third set 25-15, and Troy took the hard-fought fourth set 27-25 to win the match.
For Troy, Kali Ayers recorded nine kills, nine digs and 14 assists — all team highs — and three aces.
Meredith Cole added seven kills and six digs for the Lady Trojans, along with a match-high seven aces.
Madison Vargas had five kills, seven digs, 12 assists and an ace in the match for Troy, while Rachel Jackson aced three serves and added six digs.
Josie Kerick and Aryana Andrus each contributed four kills and one block.
Makenna Garrison led Sayre in digs with four and added three kills, while Abbey McGaughey had three kills and two blocks.
Gabby Shaw had a team-high seven kills for Sayre, and Elizabeth Boyle tallied a match-high 17 assists.
Sayre will travel to Towanda for a match at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and Troy will play next in the Williamson Tournament on Saturday. Sayre will also be at Williamson this weekend.
Canton 3, Towanda 0
CANTON — The Canton volleyball team opened its season with a sweep against Towanda on Tuesday night.
The Lady Warriors won the first game 25-10, the second 25-12 and the third 25-13.
Keri Wesneski had a strong night for Canton with a team-high 10 points, three aces, seven kills and three digs.
Jillaney Hartford tallied seven kills, and added six points, two, two digs and one assist.
Aislyn Williams added seven kills, tied with Wesneski and Hartford for the team high.
Allyson Butcher racked up 21 assists on the night, along with five points and five digs for Canton.
Marissa Ostrander led Canton with a team-leading 11 digs, plus five points and two aces.
Towanda’s Addie Maynard recorded a match-high 15 digs and added two points.
Winter Saxer led the Lady Knights with four points, while Gracie Schoonover and Shaylee Greenland each had two points.
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday, as Towanda hosts Sayre and Canton takes on Williamsport at home. Both matches are set for 7:30 p.m.
Wyalusing 3, Williamson 1
TIOGA JUNCTION — The Lady Rams won their second straight match to open the season with a 3-1 win over Williamson on Tuesday night.
Wyalusing won the first set 25-23 and the second 25-18. Williamson took the third set 25-15, but the Lady Rams rebounded to claim the fourth set 25-19 to secure the victory.
Wyalusing will be back in action on Thursday on the road against Troy at 7:30 p.m.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.