TROY — Everything was working for the Troy Trojans in their first round matchup District IV Class AA playoff matchup against Towanda as they used a big first half to pick up a 49-13 win.
“It feels good,” Troy Head Coach Jimmy Smith said of picking up the win. “We’ve won this game (first round) the past five years, but we haven’t been able to get out of the semifinals the last four years. Our goal this season coming into this with our seniors is to get to a district semifinal and win and get a shot at the finals.”
The offense was clicking on all cylinders in the win and bodes well for the Trojans as they look to continue to make some noise in the playoffs.
“This is the second time we played them and I felt the first time we played sloppy,” Coach Smith said. “It felt like we were emotionless and I feel like we brought more emotion today. We had more kids involved in making plays and I thought our offense looked a little better than it did four or five weeks ago when we played them. Overall it was a good team win.”
Troy would march down the field on their first drive of the contest on an eight-play, 54-yard drive — with Clayton Smith rumbling in from seven yards out to give the Trojans a 7-0 lead.
Two drives later they would get a huge punt return from Justice Chimics that set them up with great field position.
Smith would have a big day for Troy — racking up 150 yards rushing and 20 yards receiving with one touchdown on just 17 touches and was pleased with his offense's performance in the win.
“I was happy to see us completing some passes tonight,” Clayton Smith said. “We might have to do that when we play Southern (Columbia) and we’re in third and eight. We might have to throw the ball and make some big pass plays. We could benefit from that.”
After a few penalties from Towanda, Troy QB Evan Woodward would punch it in from one yard out to extend their lead to 14-0.
On Towanda’s next drive, Grady Flynn would be under pressure and Camryn Harwick would snatch an interception to give them the ball back.
Clayton Smith would break free for a 51-yard run before Jackson Taylor would bulldoze through the defense for a four-yard touchdown and push the Trojan lead to 28-0.
On the very next Towanda play — Lincoln Chimics would record another Troy interception to set up another Taylor four-yard touchdown run to bring the score to 28-0.
Woodward would snatch another interception to end a Towanda drive deep in Troy territory and stopped Towanda from getting on the board late.
Despite not scoring, Towanda would move the ball throughout the game with sophomore Riley Vanderpool running hard throughout.
In the second half, the Troy defense would continue to force turnovers and Woodward would notch his second interception of the night.
The Trojans would once again take advantage of the miscues and one play later Woodward would find Justice Chimics for an 11-yard score and bolster their advantage to 35-0.
Chimics would produce a solid all-around game on special teams and receiving, and the quarterback turned swiss-army-knife player has used his athleticism to make a difference all season long.
“It’s been hard transitioning from quarterback last year,” Justice Chimics said. “But it gives me more freedom and makes me feel free when I’m out on the field, to just do whatever I want.”
Chimics ended with two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown as well as some solid returns that set up Troy with great field position.
“It just sets us up great,” he said of being able to make big returns for his team. “The blocking on kickoff returns and punt returns sets up our offense.”
But Towanda showed no quit during the game, and one play later Vanderpool would make his presence felt as he took the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown, breathing some life into Towanda, and closed things to 35-6 after a failed extra point.
Woodward would strike once again, and even after fumbling the exchange with his running back, he picked the ball up and scampered in for another score.
Towanda would continue to fight through — and Vanderpool would find paydirt as he slipped between defenders for a 10-yard score and bring the score to 42-13.
Troy would notch one more score on a Charles Oldroyd three-yard run in the fourth and brought the score to its final mark of 49-13.
Troy would rack up a total of 330 yards of offense and the passing game was also clicking as well — with Woodward completing six of seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Woodward was also huge on defense with two of Troy’s four total interceptions on the day and on the ground where he took seven carries for 33 yards and another score.
On the other end of the field, Towanda’s season would come to a close as their offense was able to move the ball in spots but was hampered by turnovers and penalties.
The Black Knights would turn the ball over four times — but racked up 228 yards with Vanderpool leading the way and running extremely hard with 21 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
He caught four balls for 42 yards as well.
Through the air, Flynn went 7 of 18 for 84 yards and a touchdown while tossing four interceptions.
He also rushed for 51 yards on nine carries.
With the win, Troy sets up a date with Southern Columbia in the District IV Class AA semifinals next Friday, and the Trojans feel like they have a legitimate shot against one of the most storied programs in the entire state.
“I feel legitimately, this is the first year that I’ve coached that looking at Southern Columbia, I feel like we have a shot,” Coach Smith said. “They’re a really good team and a good program. They’ve cleaned up some things, some mistakes they were having earlier in the year, and we’re going to have to play our best game to beat them, but it's possible this season.”
The game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday in Troy as the Trojans look to take advantage of their incredible season and try to make a trip for the District IV Class AA finals.
