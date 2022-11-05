TROY — Everything was working for the Troy Trojans in their first round matchup District IV Class AA playoff matchup against Towanda as they used a big first half to pick up a 49-13 win.

“It feels good,” Troy Head Coach Jimmy Smith said of picking up the win. “We’ve won this game (first round) the past five years, but we haven’t been able to get out of the semifinals the last four years. Our goal this season coming into this with our seniors is to get to a district semifinal and win and get a shot at the finals.”