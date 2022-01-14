TROY — After a 7-12 season in 2020, The Troy girls basketball team has turned a corner in 2021, sitting atop the NTL Large School division with a 6-0 league record after defeating Athens 35-28 on Thursday night.
Troy head coach Marshall McNeal couldn’t help but get emotional after watching his team play one of its best games in recent memory.
“I haven’t felt like this in a while and I am proud of the girls, for executing the game plan,” McNeal said. “It was a great crowd, great student section, and it was great to receive the support we did from the parents, so I love it.”
The Lady Trojans opened the game with a 5-0 lead. Athens’ Caydence Macik scored a layup and Addy Wheeler nailed a three-pointer to tie the game back up at 5-5.
Athens didn’t stop there. Macik scored seven straight points on two fast break layups and a hoop-and-harm three-point play.
Troy felt the game slipping away, so McNeal called a timeout to stem the tide and shift momentum.
At the 6:03 mark of the second quarter, Troy’s Rachel Kinglsey hit a turnaround jump shot and was fouled getting the home crowd back into the game.
Kingsley made the free throw and cut Athens’ lead to 13-9.
On the next Troy possession, Kingsley worked her way into another great scoring position and was fouled again. Kingsley converted both free throws putting the game back in reach.
After a Macik layup, Troy’s Sydney Taylor stripped the ball away from an Athens player to score a layup, and then Taylor slipped a beautiful bounce pass into Kingsley to tie the game at 15-15 with just over a minute to go in the half.
Troy’s Caitlyn Hoffman scored an and-one layup and made the free throw to complete the Lady Trojans comeback. Taylor scored a layup right before the break and Troy led 20-17 at halftime.
“When we came back from 12-5, we didn’t fade like we have in previous years,” McNeal said. “We picked it up, went ahead, and the rest is history.”
Athens head coach Brian Miller was disappointed that his team gave up the 12-5 lead.
“We had nice lead in the in the second quarter and we let them get get back in the game instead of extending it beyond where they could catch us,” Miller said. “We had too many peaks and valleys today — we played really good for several minutes and really bad for around 12 minutes.”
The Lady Trojans kept it rolling to start the third quarter extending their lead to 24-17.
Macick and Wheeler willed Athens back into the game. Wheeler made a deep three pointer at the buzzer to make it a 26-26 game heading into the final quarter.
Troy switched from man-to-man defense to a 3-2 zone in the fourth quarter.
“We couldn’t stop 35 (Macik) and her shot so we decided to shut her down and make the other girls step up,” McNeal said.
It worked to perfection and Athens struggled to finish its chances in the fourth quarter.
“I’m really disappointed how we played and we didn’t execute offensively in the man-to-man that they ran for three quarters and then when they went to that 3-2 zone, we didn’t we didn’t execute offensively again,” Miller said.
Kingsley scored a layup with 1:42 remaining in the game to give Troy a 34-28 lead.
“When they (Troy) drove to the basket, they seemed to finish around the rim a lot whether it be the seniors or the new freshmen so kudos to them,” Miller said.
Troy missed three straight one-and-one free throw attempts, but the Lady Trojans played hard on defense and did what they had to do to close out the victory.
Macik scored 14 points and Wheeler finished with eight.
Kingsley scored a team-high 16 points for the Trojans.
Athens and Troy both face one of their toughest tests of the season playing Towanda in their next game.
Athens travels to play Towanda on Monday at 7:30 p.m. and Troy hosts Towanda on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
