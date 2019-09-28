WESTFIELD – The Troy Trojans took a big bite out of the sandwich Friday night as they piled up a 50-16 victory over Cowanesque Valley. The Trojans dominated the first half, racking up 338 yards rushing. Damien Landon chewed up 208 yards on fourteen carries while Caleb Binford added 85 yards on eight carries and a 75-yard punt return for a score – all in the first half.
It took just four plays for Troy to mark the scoreboard. Landon ripped runs of 18 and 17 yards before Binford drove up the middle for the 8-yard score with 10:20 left in the first quarter. Landon added two more on the conversion.
After a three-and-out by the Indians, Troy took over on their own 43, but a holding call on the first play gave them a first-and-20, but the Trojans were undaunted. Troy pieced together a methodical 12-play drive with runs from Landon, Binford, Chase Robert, and Dom Ayers, converting twice on third down and one on fourth. After a 16-yard run by Landon to the seven, Ayers scored from two-yards out. Zeb Oldroyd added the PAT for 15-0 lead.
Cowanesque Valley showed sign off life with a 15-play drive. Seth Huyler connected with Jacob Schmidt and Kole Hurler on consecutive plays for nine and eight yards. Then after two runs by Elliott Good for five yards, Huyler found Owen Fitzwater open for a seven-yard gain and Good added a 10-yard run.
Facing a fourth-and-one at the Troy 11-yard line, CV picked up the first down only to have it nullified by a holding call. Then with a fourth-and-13, Tanyan Brown nearly made a spectacular catch in the endzone on a Huyler pass to end the drive.
The Trojans went to work. Landon rumbled for 33 yards followed by a 14-yard gain by Binford. Robert added 11 more and Landon carried for four. A dead-ball personal call on Troy set the squad back fifteen yards, but that only allowed Landon to add to his total. Landon ran through Indian tacklers for a 29-yard score to start the second quarter.
After the Trojan defense stopped Cowanesque Valley, Landon dragged tacklers on runs of six and fifteen yards before Binford sped up the away side of the field, cut back across the field, picking up blockers, and scoring on the home side for a 35-yard score than likely covered twice as many yards. Oldroyd added the PAT for a 29-0 lead.
After a three-and-out for the Indians, Binford wowed the crowd with another exhilarating run. Taking the ball at his own 25, he weaved through traffic. Coming out the other side, he had one man to beat. With Ayers ahead of him to pick up the block, Binford easily scored.
The Trojans still weren’t finished for the half. Taking over on downs at midfield, Landon gained 14 and 2 yards before rumbling and stumbling and twisting and turning for a 33-yard score and a 43-0 halftime lead.
On Troy’s first possession of the second half, the Trojans orchestrated 12-play drive with a host of runners: Cody Johnson, Duane Ainey, Oldroyd, Mason Woodward, and Isaiah Cutt. Woodward finally scored from the five and Josh Hickock added the extra point for a 50-0 margin.
The Indians attacked in the fourth on a drive that featured a 56-yard run from Huyler, who then connected with Fitzwater for 11 yards to the four. Good bought the ball to the one and Huyler fired a bullet on a quick slant to Brown to avoid the shutout. Huyler hit Hurler for the conversion.
Not finished, CV leaned on the fresh legs of Cody Flemming, who had gains of 6, 10, and 14 on the drive, but Huyler found what Brown could on 9-yard pitch-and-catch for another score. Huyler threw to Fitzwater for the two-pointer and a final tally of 50-16.
Huyler led Cowanesque Valley, passing for 79 yard and two touchdowns – both to Brown. Good added 44 rushing yards.
Troy hopes to keep their winning ways hosting Wyalusing while Bucktail travels Cowanesque Valley for the Indians homecoming weekend.
